'Napakalaking bagay ng bakuna': Senior citizen Willie Revillame vaccinated vs COVID-19
TV host WIllie Revillame
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 15, 2021 - 12:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso host Willie Revillame revealed that he is now vaccinated against COVID-19.

In the latest episode of “Wowowin Tutok To Win,” Willie, already a senior citizen, said he was vaccinated with Chinese vaccine Sinovac.

“Nagpa-inject na po ako ng vaccine. Ito 'yung Sinovac. After 14 days, mayron na daw akong 25 percent na panlaban sa COVID,” Willie shared.

“Hindi naman ibig sabihin ’di ka tatablan pero may panglaban na ang katawan mo. Hindi ka na magiging severe (symptoms) at wala ka nang tiyansang mamatay,” he added. 

 

 

The host said he will be back on May 11 for another dose of the vaccine.  

“After 28 days, babalik ako ng May 11 for another dose ng Sinovac tapos another 14 days may 100 percent na 'yung katawan kong panlaban sa COVID na 'yan. Napakalaking bagay ng bakuna,” he said. 

He thanked the nurses and doctors who administered his vaccination process. 

“Wala kong naramdaman. Actually wala. Nakikipaglokohan pa ko eh. Tapos tapos na pala. Tapos binigyan nila ko ng paracetamol. Maraming salamat po sa mga nurses, doktora, DOH. Thank you so much po,” he said. 

