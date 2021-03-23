CHINESE NEW YEAR
Angeli Valenciano tests positive for COVID-19; Gary V, children share sweet gestures

Celebrity couple Gary Valenciano and Angeli Pangilinan-Valenciano. The STAR/File

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 23, 2021 - 8:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Gary Valenciano shared how his children Paolo, Kiana and Gab showed their sweet gestures to their mother Angeli who recently tested positive for COVID-19. 

In his Instagram account, Gary posted a photo of Paolo delivering fruits to his mother. 

“Someone came by yesterday to deliver fruits and veggies. Yes all of us are quarantined due to Covid being present in our home. I’m thankful I’m ok but @angelivalenciano is positive. We both are grateful to have such wonderful children like Pao, Gab, and Kiana. This was @paolovalenciano who came by. Thanks for being thoughtful son. We love you!!!!” Gary wrote. 

The “ASAP Natin ‘To” host also shared a photo of Gab delivering flowers to his mom. 

 

 

“And then this one. @gabvalenciano dropped these beautiful flowers for his mom. It’s never easy seeing our children only from a distance. Thankful are we that our hearts are never distant from each other. We love you Gab. Thanks for making your mom happy,” Gary wrote. 

 

 

In another post, Gary shared Kiana being creative in leaving a message for her mom. 

“And then Kiana came by today and put this on the floor for her mama @angelivalenciano who has tested positive. Thank God it seems to be a mild case. Love you @kianavee. Your mom was happy to see that!!!” Gary wrote. 

 

 

Angeli revealed last Sunday that she tested positive for COVID-19.

 

 

"Guess why I posted this? Here I am isolated because I am Covid positive," Angeli wrote on Instagram.

"I should be afraid right? But I am married to a man who has had Type1 diabetes for 42 years. Who has had multiple seizures due to hypoglycemia. Hepatitis. Orthroscopic surgery on his knees. Tuberculosis. Cardiac double Bypass / open heart surgery. Kidney cancer. Partial nephrectomy surgery. Whew," she added. 

