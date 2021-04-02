Gabby Concepcion, Pilar Pilapil proud TikTokers

MANILA, Philippines — Who would have thought that Gabby Concepcion and Pilar Pilapil would be willing to sway their hips for a TikTok video? But they did.

Gabby and Pilar are part of the cast of new GMA romantic-comedy, family series "First Yaya."

It's a fun set for the cast led by lead star Sanya Lopez, who often uploads her dance videos on her Instagram and TikTok. One of her post sees Gabby dancing with her and their co-star Pancho Magno.

"Very formal," Sanya described Gabby during the recent virtual media conference for the show.

"Ako kasi medyo kalog ako talaga so parang (naisip ko) hindi pwedeng bakla-baklain (si Gabby). Hindi pwede makausap ng jologs na salita or mapasayaw sa TikTok pero nagbago lahat 'yun noong nagkasama na kami. Malaking bagay din talaga itong lock-in taping. Mas nakilala mo' yung tao. Alam mong go pala si Kuya Gabby sa mga ginagawa namin. Ang galing niya paano mag-connect sa aming lahat," shared Sanya, who plays Yaya Melody.

Gabby confirmed, "Ganyan kami ni Pancho, 'di ba? Tapos nandiyan pa si Thou (Reyes). Mapa-join ka na rin."

The '80s matinee idol plays President Glenn Acosta in the show. Pancho Magno and Thou Reyes are cast as presidential security guard Conrad Enriquez and chief of staff Yessey Reyes, respectively.

Pilar shared that she enjoys so much on the set and the taping is smooth for the cast and production. There's so much positive vibe that she even found herself joining in one of the TikTok videos.

"Kasama din ako sa barkada nila. Sometimes, I am the counselor. Sometimes, I am the comedian, nagpapatawa sa kanila. But anyway, I get along with them very, very well. I love them. They are a nice, nice group," the respected actress revealed.

She plays a "kontrabida" role, Blesilda Acosta, mother to Gabby's President Glenn.

"Sumasama ako sa TikTok! Sabi ko sa kanila, 'wag nilang ipalabas! Anyway, enjoy naman kami. I really enjoy being with them," shared Pilar.

While her video has yet to be seen by the public, Sanya has been flooding her TikTok feed with her and her fellow "deers" dancing to current dance crazes. Her "deer" barkada was formed on the set of "First Yaya" and includes her female co-stars Maxine Medina, Cai Cortez, Kakai Bautista, Thia Thomalla and Cassy Legaspi.

"Hindi lang si Kuya Gabby, even the cast and buong production. Go sa aming lahat. Kami lahat dito, isang buong pamilya na e. Hindi na magkakatrabaho," shared Sanya.

