Sanya Lopez, 24, feels 'kilig' with Gabby Concepcion, 56

MANILA, Philippines — Gabby Concepcion finds himself working again with a much younger woman in the romantic-comedy, family series, "First Yaya" on GMA.

The '80s matinee idol repeatedly took it in jest whenever he was asked about being paired with younger actresses.

"Siguro dahil sa tubig," he quipped when one press noted during the virtual presscon that he still looks good with his new leading lady, Sanya Lopez, 24.

The 56-year-old actor previously starred with Jennylyn Mercado, Carla Abellana and Sunshine Dizon, all in their mid-30s, in dramas "Love You Two," "Because of You" and "Ika-6 Na Utos," respectively.

He finds Sanya to be simple and "burgis," traits he thinks people will find charming, especially when she portrays her Yaya Melody opposite to his President Glenn Acosta in the show.

"Siya talaga 'yan. Wala siyang front. Wala siyang pinapakita na best foot forward kaya maganda ang working relationship namin. Nagwo-work, nag-click," he shared.

Sanya, who was seating beside him during the virtual mediacon, could not help but reveal that she feels "kilig" with her leading man.

"Every time na nakakaharap ko siya, 'yung kilig nandoon. Nalaman tuloy. Kayo kasi e," the actress divulged while blushing.

"'Yung kilig kay Mr. Gabby Concepcion, lalo na nung una ko siyang nakita, talagang ayaw alisin ni Direk LA (Madridejos). Tungkol sa chemistry (namin), ang mga tao ang nakakapagsabi, hindi 'yung kami. Meron lang kilig na nararamdaman every time may ginagawa kaming mga scene," Sanya shared, adding that she used to be intimidated with Gabby.

Gabby, meanwhile, shared his thoughts on establishing chemistry with his younger leading ladies.

"Magagaling naman silang lahat. Minsan nga kinakapa ko kung ano 'yung natutunan nila na pwede kong matutunan tulad ng TikTok, mga ganyan-ganyan. Sayaw-sayaw. Hindi, pero nag-eenjoy ako pag kasama ko sila," he noted.

The cast has bonded over TikTok while in lock-in, he added.

"I think it's a brew, a concoction of different elements. Kumbaga sa pagkain, tamang spices, tamang halo. That's what makes the dish."