CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Sanya Lopez, 24, feels 'kilig' with Gabby Concepcion, 56
'First Yaya' stars Gabby Concepcion and Sanya Lopez
Sanya Lopez via Instagram

Sanya Lopez, 24, feels 'kilig' with Gabby Concepcion, 56

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - April 2, 2021 - 3:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — Gabby Concepcion finds himself working again with a much younger woman in the romantic-comedy, family series, "First Yaya" on GMA.

The '80s matinee idol repeatedly took it in jest whenever he was asked about being paired with younger actresses.

"Siguro dahil sa tubig," he quipped when one press noted during the virtual presscon that he still looks good with his new leading lady, Sanya Lopez, 24.

The 56-year-old actor previously starred with Jennylyn Mercado, Carla Abellana and Sunshine Dizon, all in their mid-30s, in dramas "Love You Two," "Because of You" and "Ika-6 Na Utos," respectively.  

He finds Sanya to be simple and "burgis," traits he thinks people will find charming, especially when she portrays her Yaya Melody opposite to his President Glenn Acosta in the show.

"Siya talaga 'yan. Wala siyang front. Wala siyang pinapakita na best foot forward kaya maganda ang working relationship namin. Nagwo-work, nag-click," he shared.

Sanya, who was seating beside him during the virtual mediacon, could not help but reveal that she feels "kilig" with her leading man.

"Every time na nakakaharap ko siya, 'yung kilig nandoon. Nalaman tuloy. Kayo kasi e," the actress divulged while blushing.  

"'Yung kilig kay Mr. Gabby Concepcion, lalo na nung una ko siyang nakita, talagang ayaw alisin ni Direk LA (Madridejos). Tungkol sa chemistry (namin), ang mga tao ang nakakapagsabi, hindi 'yung kami. Meron lang kilig na nararamdaman every time may ginagawa kaming mga scene," Sanya shared, adding that she used to be intimidated with Gabby.  

Gabby, meanwhile, shared his thoughts on establishing chemistry with his younger leading ladies.

"Magagaling naman silang lahat. Minsan nga kinakapa ko kung ano 'yung natutunan nila na pwede kong matutunan tulad ng TikTok, mga ganyan-ganyan. Sayaw-sayaw. Hindi, pero nag-eenjoy ako pag kasama ko sila," he noted.

The cast has bonded over TikTok while in lock-in, he added.

"I think it's a brew, a concoction of different elements. Kumbaga sa pagkain, tamang spices, tamang halo. That's what makes the dish."

FOR GABBY CONCEPCION SANYA LOPEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Angel Locsin, Enchong Dee react to Duterte's emotional speech, 'magic wand' remark
Angel Locsin, Enchong Dee react to Duterte's emotional speech, 'magic wand' remark
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya celebrities Angel Locsin and Enchong Dee reacted to President Rodrigo Duterte’s recent emotional...
Entertainment
fbfb
Angeline Quinto tests positive for COVID-19
Angeline Quinto tests positive for COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Kapamilya singer Angeline Quinto tested positive for COVID-19.
Entertainment
fbfb
Claire dela Fuente dies of cardiac arrest
Claire dela Fuente dies of cardiac arrest
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) veteran singer Claire dela Fuente passed away Tuesday due to cardiac arrest. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Yes, I believe!
Yes, I believe!
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
This is the seventh of the Lenten Reflection series in which the respondents answer the question ‘How do you know that...
Entertainment
fbfb
The Greatest Story Ever Told
The Greatest Story Ever Told
By Danny Dolor | 1 day ago
It’s more than a movie. It’s an epic.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Gabby Concepcion, Pilar Pilapil proud TikTokers
Gabby Concepcion, Pilar Pilapil proud TikTokers
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 40 minutes ago
Who would have thought that Gabby Concepcion and Pilar Pilapil would be willing to sway their hips for a TikTok video? But...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Na-stress ako': Cassy Legaspi admits pressure to follow Carmina Villaroel, Zoren Legaspi as actors
'Na-stress ako': Cassy Legaspi admits pressure to follow Carmina Villaroel, Zoren Legaspi as actors
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
"My parents know that I really, really want to pursue acting."
Entertainment
fbfb
Maja Salvador on rumored GMA move, 'pirating' ABS-CBN stars
Maja Salvador on rumored GMA move, 'pirating' ABS-CBN stars
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
"Hindi namin napag-uusapan at all," Maja was heard saying with parts of the audio of the virtual session inaudible at ti...
Entertainment
fbfb
Claire dela Fuente's remains cremated
Claire dela Fuente's remains cremated
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
The remains of OPM icon Claire dela Fuente has been cremated, according to her son Gigo de Guzman.  
Entertainment
fbfb
'Grateful that you said yes': Derek Ramsay tells Ellen Adarna after accepting proposal
'Grateful that you said yes': Derek Ramsay tells Ellen Adarna after accepting proposal
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay is still in high spirits after girlfriend Ellen Adarna accepted her proposal to marry him after...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with