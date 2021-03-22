CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
'A million times, YES': 'Love of My Life' stars Carla Abellana, Tom Rodriguez engaged
Carla Abellana getting emotional as long-time boyfriend Tom Rodriguez proposes
Nice Print Photo via Instagram

'A million times, YES': 'Love of My Life' stars Carla Abellana, Tom Rodriguez engaged

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - March 22, 2021 - 1:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — Carla Abellana would not hesitate to say yes a million times to long-time beau, fellow actor Tom Rodriguez.

The reel-and-real life sweethearts who recently wrapped up the nightly show "Love of My Life" announced their engagement on their respective Instagram accounts on March 21.

Tom quoted Chilean poet Pablo Neruda's poem "I Love You Without Knowing How" on his Instagram (@akosimangtomas).

“I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you simply, without problems or pride: I love you in this way because I do not know any other way of loving but this… -Pablo Neruda," his post with his and Carla's face blurred in the background and him holding her hand with their engagement ring.

 

 

Carla (@carlaangeline) posted the same photo and simply captioned it with her answer. "A million times, YES," she wrote with a ring emoji.

 

 

Nice Print Photography posted on its account the actual proposal and revealed that it took place in October last year.

 

 

 

The couple started dating in 2014. The admission came when they were starring in the drama "My Destiny."
 

CARLA ABELLANA TOM RODRIGUEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ivana Alawi slammed for allegedly violating Anti-Mendicancy Law, promoting begging
Ivana Alawi slammed for allegedly violating Anti-Mendicancy Law, promoting begging
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Ivana Alawi's "palimos" (begging alms) prank on her YouTube channel already racked over 12 million views and 1.5 million...
Entertainment
fbfb
Another trip to Baguio and this time with mom, siblings
Another trip to Baguio and this time with mom, siblings
By Pat-P Daza | 15 hours ago
Here I go again, writing about Baguio, my happy place. I went there again last weekend, this time with my mom and siblin...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Hirap kumita': Heart Evangelista recalls doing sexy photoshoot for money
'Hirap kumita': Heart Evangelista recalls doing sexy photoshoot for money
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista recalled how she does a sexy photo shoot for money.
Entertainment
fbfb
Are they meant to be?
Are they meant to be?
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
When the moon is in the Seventh House
Entertainment
fbfb
'Happy for them': Beth Tamayo on Dominic Roque, Bea Alonzo romance
'Happy for them': Beth Tamayo on Dominic Roque, Bea Alonzo romance
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Actress Beth Tamayo revealed that she is updated with her nephew Dominic Roque’s love life, saying that she is happy...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
'It's Showtime' suspends live airing as COVID-19 cases surge
'It's Showtime' suspends live airing as COVID-19 cases surge
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 59 minutes ago
Last March 20, the country logged a record 7,999 new COVID-19 cases. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Philippines' Samantha Bernardo slays in swimsuit walk, aces in Miss Grand International challenges
Philippines' Samantha Bernardo slays in swimsuit walk, aces in Miss Grand International challenges
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 hour ago
The Miss Grand International organization formally opened the 2020 competition last March 15 with a portrait session...
Entertainment
fbfb
COVID-19 survivors make it to Miss Grand International swimsuit, preliminaries
COVID-19 survivors make it to Miss Grand International swimsuit, preliminaries
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 hours ago
Miss Grand Kenya Irene Ng'endo and Miss Grand Nigeria Chikaodili Nna-Udosen came out of hospital quarantine, in time...
Entertainment
fbfb
&lsquo;Ruru-ing&rsquo; his career in the right direction
‘Ruru-ing’ his career in the right direction
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
If you watch I Can See You tonight on GMA (after First Yaya), you will be impressed how Ruru Madrid has managed to look so...
Entertainment
fbfb
Why Sylvia and Eula have only praise for The Gold Squad
Why Sylvia and Eula have only praise for The Gold Squad
By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
“Mark my word, they are the next generation of actors who will be at the top,” declared Sylvia Sanchez of her...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with