'A million times, YES': 'Love of My Life' stars Carla Abellana, Tom Rodriguez engaged

MANILA, Philippines — Carla Abellana would not hesitate to say yes a million times to long-time beau, fellow actor Tom Rodriguez.

The reel-and-real life sweethearts who recently wrapped up the nightly show "Love of My Life" announced their engagement on their respective Instagram accounts on March 21.

Tom quoted Chilean poet Pablo Neruda's poem "I Love You Without Knowing How" on his Instagram (@akosimangtomas).

“I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you simply, without problems or pride: I love you in this way because I do not know any other way of loving but this… -Pablo Neruda," his post with his and Carla's face blurred in the background and him holding her hand with their engagement ring.

Carla (@carlaangeline) posted the same photo and simply captioned it with her answer. "A million times, YES," she wrote with a ring emoji.

Nice Print Photography posted on its account the actual proposal and revealed that it took place in October last year.

The couple started dating in 2014. The admission came when they were starring in the drama "My Destiny."

