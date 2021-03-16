Claudine Barretto celebrates Rico Yan's birthday with her kids with Raymart Santiago

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Claudine Barretto and her children celebrated the 46th birthday of her former on- and off-screen partner Rico Yan.

In her Instagram account, Claudine posted videos of the celebration.

“Since it’s the birthday of Rico, we want to celebrate and remember him. So, magkakaroon ng konting salu-salo dito sa bahay,” she said in one of the videos.

In another video, Claudine was seen praying before eating as she said they will never forget the matinee idol.

“Happy birthday, Rico. We love you and we will not forget you. Just keep watching over us. In Jesus’ mighty name. Amen,” she said.

Claudine, together with her kids and other guests, also sang a birthday song for Rico.

Claudine and Rico's pairing was considered as among Philippines' most successful love teams, with their movies “Dahil Mahal na Mahal Kita,” “Mula Sa Puso” and “Got 2 Believe.”

Rico died of cardiac arrest due to acute hemorrhagic pancreatitis on March 29, 2002 in a hotel in Palawan.

Since Rico died at the age of 27, Claudine has always been celebrating his birthday through social media posts.