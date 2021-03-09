Edward Barber reacts to be tagged as next Luis Manzano, Robi Domingo

MANILA, Philippines — Edward Barber is flattered to be tagged as the next Robi Domingo and Luis Manzano but he chooses to downplay it.

"Flattered po talaga ako pero medyo malaking burden 'yun ha. Those are big shoes to fill," the Filipino-British reacted to a fan question during the recent "Kapamilya Strong" mediacon.

Barber has been a VJ (video jockey) for the music channel MYX. He also added another hosting stint to his resume with the recent launch of the talk show "Kwentong Barbero" that streams live every Wednesday on the streaming platform Kumu.

He may have started hosting but he sees himself differently from seasoned hosts and fellow MYX VJs Robi and Luis.

"Sa tingin ko, iba rin 'yung style ko than Robi and Sir Luis. I am not the same comedian that they are pero I think I bring a different style to it. Medyo iba 'yung atake ko but I'm really, really excited to figure out who I am," he offered.

He underscored his need to grow in the fields he has chosen since he entered showbiz through the popular reality show franchise "Pinoy Big Brother" in 2016.

"I have that self-confidence pero hindi ko talaga alam kung paano mangyayari 'yun. But I'd love to grow. I need the guidance of some amazing people including Kuya Robi in ordder to get there. I just want to keep on growing, step-by-step. Sa hosting, nage-enjoy ako. Stress minsan pero enjoy ako. Sometimes it's hard to find pero ayokong mawala 'yun kahit anong mangyari," he shared.

Edward added at the start of the year, while many people had New Year resolutions, he had one word in mind: Growth.

"In 2021, a lot of people meron New Year resolutions. Ako, I started with one word and that is growth. Itong 2021, I want to show I am growing more than the last three years. There are some things that I would want to work on and fix. Sana po. Pero one thing I want to promise, kahit anong mangyari, I would jump."