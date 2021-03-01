'Best Actor' Chadwick Boseman awarded posthumous Golden Globe

MANILA, Philippines — The late Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman won in the "Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama" category at the 78th Golden Globe Awards on Monday for portraying Levee Green in the 2020 film "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

This comes about half a year after the announcement of the actor's passing due to colon cancer in August 2020.

Chadwick's wife delivered a moving speech to accept the prize on his behalf.

The actor triumphed over Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal"), Anthony Hopkins ("The Father"), Gary Oldman ("Mank") and Tahar Rahim ("The Mauritanian").

He was previously named Best Actor for the same role by numerous awards by film critic organizations, including the Alliance of Women Film Journalists, Chicago Film Critics Association, Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association, London Film Critics' Circle, Los Angeles Film Critics Association, San Francisco Bay Area Film Critics Circle, St. Louis Gateway Film Critics Association, Vancouver Film Critics Circle and the Washington D.C. Area Film Critics Association.

Chadwick is also nominated for various other best actor titles, including “Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role” in the upcoming 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

“During a recording session, tensions rise between Ma Rainey, her ambitious horn player and the white management determined to control the uncontrollable ‘Mother of the Blues',” reads the Golden Globes website synopsis of "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

Chadwick became the first black superhero to get his own standalone film in the record-breaking Marvel franchise with the 2018 film "Black Panther."

Earlier in his career, Chadwick played black icons Jackie Robinson in "42" and James Brown in "Get on Up." — with reports from Agence France-Presse

