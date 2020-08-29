MCU cast joins universal tribute for fallen co-star Chadwick Boseman

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman rests in power as a global outpouring of support has come in the wake of his passing as confirmed Saturday morning.

RELATED: 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies at 43 after 4-year battle with colon cancer

Within hours of the unfortunate announcement, fans and friends alike have paid their respects to the “Black Panther” star and native of the multi-billion dollar movie franchise known as the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/DyibBLoBxz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 29, 2020

Here are the cast members of the “Avengers” film series offering their personal tributes to their beloved co-star.

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel)

Chris Evans (Captain America)

I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking.



Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King???? pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020

Chris Hemsworth (Thor)

Chris Pratt (Star-Lord)

My prayers go out to Chadwick’s family and loved ones. The world will miss his tremendous talent. God rest his soul. #wakandaforever https://t.co/j5JWSeiqd5 — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) August 29, 2020

Don Cheadle (War Machine)

i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god ... ?????♥?????? ????????‍?? forever and ever ... https://t.co/9pORaKZuQN pic.twitter.com/awX3DiTVwn — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 29, 2020

Mark Ruffalo (Hulk)

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

Zoe Saldana (Gamora)

His character T'Challa, king and protector of technologically advanced Wakanda, was the first black superhero in mainstream American comics, having been featured in "The Fantastic Four" in 1966.

The Marvel film was celebrated as an important cultural moment for its mainly black cast, and for subverting stereotypes by depicting a prosperous African country that takes in refugees and extends its culture and technology to poorer nations.

Boseman shrugged off doubters who tried to convince him not to give the superhero an African accent.

"There was a time period where people would ask me questions about whether or not an audience could sit through a movie with a lead character that spoke with that accent," he said at the time.

"I became adamant about the fact that it's not true," he added.

Born in South Carolina, the son of a nurse and an upholstery entrepreneur, Boseman has roots in the west African state of Sierra Leone.

Before Marvel, he was best known for acclaimed portrayal of the legendary Robinson in Brian Helgeland's "42" (2013), which had the highest-grossing debut for a baseball movie in Hollywood history.

He was also lavished with praise for his interpretation of soul singer Brown in "Get on Up" (2014), earning inclusion among the top 10 performances of 2014 by Time magazine.

Boseman died in his home "with his wife and family by his side," the statement said. — with reports from Agence France-Presse