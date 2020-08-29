KOREAN WAVE
MCU cast joins universal tribute for fallen co-star Chadwick Boseman
Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman has passed away at the age of 43 after a four-year fight with colon cancer, the current manager of his verified social media account confirmed Aug. 29, 2020 morning locally.
Chadwick Boseman via Twitter
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - August 29, 2020 - 12:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman rests in power as a global outpouring of support has come in the wake of his passing as confirmed Saturday morning.

RELATED: 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies at 43 after 4-year battle with colon cancer

Within hours of the unfortunate announcement, fans and friends alike have paid their respects to the “Black Panther” star and native of the multi-billion dollar movie franchise known as the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Here are the cast members of the “Avengers” film series offering their personal tributes to their beloved co-star.

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel)

 

Chris Evans (Captain America)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor) 

 

Chris Pratt (Star-Lord)

Don Cheadle (War Machine)

Mark Ruffalo (Hulk)

Zoe Saldana (Gamora)

 

His character T'Challa, king and protector of technologically advanced Wakanda, was the first black superhero in mainstream American comics, having been featured in "The Fantastic Four" in 1966.

The Marvel film was celebrated as an important cultural moment for its mainly black cast, and for subverting stereotypes by depicting a prosperous African country that takes in refugees and extends its culture and technology to poorer nations.

Boseman shrugged off doubters who tried to convince him not to give the superhero an African accent.

"There was a time period where people would ask me questions about whether or not an audience could sit through a movie with a lead character that spoke with that accent," he said at the time.

"I became adamant about the fact that it's not true," he added.

Born in South Carolina, the son of a nurse and an upholstery entrepreneur, Boseman has roots in the west African state of Sierra Leone.

Before Marvel, he was best known for acclaimed portrayal of the legendary Robinson in Brian Helgeland's "42" (2013), which had the highest-grossing debut for a baseball movie in Hollywood history.

He was also lavished with praise for his interpretation of soul singer Brown in "Get on Up" (2014), earning inclusion among the top 10 performances of 2014 by Time magazine.

Boseman died in his home "with his wife and family by his side," the statement said. — with reports from Agence France-Presse

