Manolo shares the value of bonding while working

MANILA, Philippines — After his stint as host in the online show Cool Hub, Manolo Pedrosa is one of the featured young actors in the Kapuso Afternoon Prime series Babawiin Ko Ang Lahat. His character is Justin Roxas, who secretly fancies Iris Salvador (played by Pauline Mendoza), based on the production notes. This is Manolo’s most dramatic TV assignment thus far.

“Yes, props to Pauline for ‘(bearing) the brunt’ of the drama aspect,” said Manolo, the chinito actor with that boy-next-door charm in a virtual media conference. “(She) took the heavy lifting for the drama scenes.”

Although the narrative has already begun to unfold, viewers should also keep an eye on Manolo’s Secret Admirer role, which will add texture to Iris’ story, given the preconceived notions and expectations to such archetype.

“I realized our bonding off-cam is actually the best preparation we did for the show,” shared Manolo, “as off-cam relationships show up (become visible and helpful) in on-cam chemistry.” It goes to show that the Babawiin Ko Ang Lahat actors made the effort to be on the same page in delivering inspired performances and entertaining viewers.

“Most of my scenes (were) with Dave Bornea and Gio Alvarez, and because of our bonding, the scenes felt so natural and effective at the same time,” added he, who also credited Kristoffer Martin for making them bond as much as possible in the lock-in taping. The work atmosphere was “friendly and professional,” Manolo shared.

Before the taping commenced, Manolo recalled that he, Pauline and Liezel Lopez had a workshop together and the actor starred with Therese Malvar in a teleserye. “Pretty much naging close na kami, mas lalong naging bonded kami sa lock-in (taping) kasi every day we saw each other. We created a support system,” he added. “Everyone helped each other.” Also in the cast are Carmina Villarroel, Tanya Garcia-Lapid, Neil Ryan Sese, John Estrada, Tanya Gomez, Jett Pangan, Jenine Desiderio and Charee Pineda.

Manolo (second from right) with co-stars Kristoffer Martin, Therese Malvar, Liezel Lopez, Pauline Mendoza and Dave Bornea.

Given the collaborative spirit on the set, director Jules Katanyag had this to share: “It’s fun to learn more about the actors executing their craft, may kanya-kanya rin silang approach (they have their own approaches to acting). My job is to like fine-tune and harmonize the different approaches. These guys delivered. I’m just happy to be part of this (creative) process.”

Asked about his thoughts on being part of a love team (or a love triangle in a story) and doing a rom-com, Manolo replied, “Love teams and love triangles are awesome both career-wise and story-wise, respectively. Rom-com is a staple in Philippine showbiz and of course, the drama that comes of having a love triangle. With that said, having a love team makes it easier to set up a rom-com.”

Perhaps, after Babawiin Ko Ang Lahat, Manolo can play a dreamboat in a rom-com or take on another meaty role to expand his acting horizon.

(Babawiin Ko Ang Lahat airs weekdays. The series is also available on GMA Pinoy TV for viewers abroad. For the program guide, visit www.gmapinoytv.com.)