CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Manolo shares the value of bonding while working
Manolo Pedrosa, star of GMA 7’s Babawiin Ko Ang Lahat: ‘The actors became closer because of the lock-in taping. We created a support system.”
STAR/ File

Manolo shares the value of bonding while working

Jerry Donato (The Philippine Star) - February 27, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — After his stint as host in the online show Cool Hub, Manolo Pedrosa is one of the featured young actors in the Kapuso Afternoon Prime series Babawiin Ko Ang Lahat. His character is Justin Roxas, who secretly fancies Iris Salvador (played by Pauline Mendoza), based on the production notes. This is Manolo’s most dramatic TV assignment thus far.

“Yes, props to Pauline for ‘(bearing) the brunt’ of the drama aspect,” said Manolo, the chinito actor with that boy-next-door charm in a virtual media conference. “(She) took the heavy lifting for the drama scenes.”

Although the narrative has already begun to unfold, viewers should also keep an eye on Manolo’s Secret Admirer role, which will add texture to Iris’ story, given the preconceived notions and expectations to such archetype.

“I realized our bonding off-cam is actually the best preparation we did for the show,” shared Manolo, “as off-cam relationships show up (become visible and helpful) in on-cam chemistry.” It goes to show that the Babawiin Ko Ang Lahat actors made the effort to be on the same page in delivering inspired performances and entertaining viewers.

“Most of my scenes (were) with Dave Bornea and Gio Alvarez, and because of our bonding, the scenes felt so natural and effective at the same time,” added he, who also credited Kristoffer Martin for making them bond as much as possible in the lock-in taping. The work atmosphere was “friendly and professional,” Manolo shared.

Before the taping commenced, Manolo recalled that he, Pauline and Liezel Lopez had a workshop together and the actor starred with Therese Malvar in a teleserye. “Pretty much naging close na kami, mas lalong naging bonded kami sa lock-in (taping) kasi every day we saw each other. We created a support system,” he added. “Everyone helped each other.” Also in the cast are Carmina Villarroel, Tanya Garcia-Lapid, Neil Ryan Sese, John Estrada, Tanya Gomez, Jett Pangan, Jenine Desiderio and Charee Pineda.

Manolo (second from right) with co-stars Kristoffer Martin, Therese Malvar, Liezel Lopez, Pauline Mendoza and Dave Bornea.

Given the collaborative spirit on the set, director Jules Katanyag had this to share: “It’s fun to learn more about the actors executing their craft, may kanya-kanya rin silang approach (they have their own approaches to acting). My job is to like fine-tune and harmonize the different approaches. These guys delivered. I’m just happy to be part of this (creative) process.”

Asked about his thoughts on being part of a love team (or a love triangle in a story) and doing a rom-com, Manolo replied, “Love teams and love triangles are awesome both career-wise and story-wise, respectively. Rom-com is a staple in Philippine showbiz and of course, the drama that comes of having a love triangle. With that said, having a love team makes it easier to set up a rom-com.”

Perhaps, after Babawiin Ko Ang Lahat, Manolo can play a dreamboat in a rom-com or take on another meaty role to expand his acting horizon.

(Babawiin Ko Ang Lahat airs weekdays. The series is also available on GMA Pinoy TV for viewers abroad. For the program guide, visit www.gmapinoytv.com.)

PAULINE MENDOZA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Julia Barretto opens up about wanting to have a baby
Julia Barretto opens up about wanting to have a baby
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
In a few days' time, Julia Barretto is turning 24 on March 10, and for someone who is a young adult, the actress is certain...
Entertainment
fbfb
Anne-Marie thinks Morissette &lsquo;better&rsquo; than her, Miss Everything's covers are everything
Anne-Marie thinks Morissette ‘better’ than her, Miss Everything's covers are everything
By Ratziel San Juan | 13 hours ago
In a video released by Warner Music Philippines on Thursday evening, Anne-Marie watched Filipino fans cover her songs.
Entertainment
fbfb
Winwyn Marquez congratulates ex Mark Herras for baby, engagement
Winwyn Marquez congratulates ex Mark Herras for baby, engagement
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actress Winwyn Marquez congratulated former boyfriend Mark Herras for his newborn and his engagement to girlfriend...
Entertainment
fbfb
Samantha Bernardo reportedly first to arrive at Miss Grand International, likened to Catriona Gray
Samantha Bernardo reportedly first to arrive at Miss Grand International, likened to Catriona Gray
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Is this a sign?
Entertainment
fbfb
It&rsquo;s the battle of the sexes all over again!
It’s the battle of the sexes all over again!
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Looking for a show that’s all about chance encounters and finding love?
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Baron Geisler on how he dealt with anxiety and depression
Baron Geisler on how he dealt with anxiety and depression
By Ricky Lo | 1 hour ago
Been there, done that.
Entertainment
fbfb
LA-based Pinay artist debuts with CLOY- inspired song
LA-based Pinay artist debuts with CLOY- inspired song
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 hour ago
Los Angeles-based Pinay singer Bey is one of the artists to watch this year. Signed up by Soupstar (the management team behind...
Entertainment
fbfb
Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' to stream on Netflix on May 21
Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' to stream on Netflix on May 21
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 hours ago
When there's a zombie outbreak, one's impulse reaction is to run for your life. It's the other way around for Dave Bautista...
Entertainment
fbfb
'It's go time': Rabiya Mateo offers taste of Miss Universe walk
'It's go time': Rabiya Mateo offers taste of Miss Universe walk
By Ratziel San Juan | 14 hours ago
Rabiya’s walk has been dubbed by fans as the “Hala Bira” walk.
Entertainment
fbfb
Joshua Garcia comfortable working with ex Julia Barretto for 'Paubaya' music video
Joshua Garcia comfortable working with ex Julia Barretto for 'Paubaya' music video
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia revealed the reason why he accepted the music video project of Moira Dela Torre’s &l...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with