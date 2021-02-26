CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Anne-Marie thinks Morissette â€˜betterâ€™ than her, Miss Everything's covers are everything
From left: Anne Marie, Miss Everything
Screen grab, Warner Music Philippines via YouTube

Anne-Marie thinks Morissette ‘better’ than her, Miss Everything's covers are everything

Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 26, 2021 - 12:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — English singer-songwriter Anne-Marie got everything she needed when Filipino internet star Ericka Camata, a.k.a. Miss Everything, covered her song “2002.”

In a video released by Warner Music Philippines on Thursday evening, Anne-Marie watched Filipino fans cover her songs.

These include "Asia's Phoenix" Morissette, of whom "The Voice UK" judge said, "Her voice is so good. I loved her tone. Just so lovely. I could listen to her singing forever. So yeah, she's better than me."

Miss Everything, however, stood out from the rest of the pack with her personalized covers of “2002.”

Her first clip shown was a TikTok video where she went from barefaced to wearing makeup and glasses while changing the lyrics.

“That might be my favorite cover of '2002' I’ve ever heard, so yeah I won’t ever get bored of watching that. Just saying forever. I’ll watch that every week for the rest of my life,” Anne-Marie said, imitating Miss Everything’s lyrics.

In the clip that followed, Miss Everything performed "2002" in front of a crowd with the correct lyrics — up until she reached the chorus and resumed her schtick.

“Is this the same person...I’m so confused,” Anne-Marie said at first.

“So she can actually sing. It was all perfect. She got all the lyrics perfect. And then it comes to the chorus. I feel like she's made it her own now. Like we almost should do a duet, a collaboration...but use her lyrics.”

MORISSETTE MORISSETTE AMON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Samantha Bernardo reportedly first to arrive at Miss Grand International, likened to Catriona Gray
Samantha Bernardo reportedly first to arrive at Miss Grand International, likened to Catriona Gray
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Is this a sign?
Entertainment
fbfb
It&rsquo;s the battle of the sexes all over again!
It’s the battle of the sexes all over again!
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
Looking for a show that’s all about chance encounters and finding love?
Entertainment
fbfb
LIST: 'Receipts' hinting at possible Julia Barretto-Gerald Anderson romance
LIST: 'Receipts' hinting at possible Julia Barretto-Gerald Anderson romance
By Jan Milo Severo | 24 days ago
Now that Julia revealed that she’s now “taken,” here are some "signs" that Internet users have spotted that...
Entertainment
fbfb
Doris Bigornia to undergo open-heart surgery
Doris Bigornia to undergo open-heart surgery
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
The radio show called for prayers on behalf of Doris and her family.
Entertainment
fbfb
Inevitable but hard work: What it took to make BinJin TVC happen
Inevitable but hard work: What it took to make BinJin TVC happen
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
After Philippine telco giant Smart launched separately Crash Landing On You stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin as brand endorsers...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
'It's go time': Rabiya Mateo offers taste of Miss Universe walk
'It's go time': Rabiya Mateo offers taste of Miss Universe walk
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
Rabiya’s walk has been dubbed by fans as the “Hala Bira” walk.
Entertainment
fbfb
Julia Barretto opens up about wanting to have a baby
Julia Barretto opens up about wanting to have a baby
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 12 hours ago
In a few days' time, Julia Barretto is turning 24 on March 10, and for someone who is a young adult, the actress is certain...
Entertainment
fbfb
Winwyn Marquez congratulates ex Mark Herras for baby, engagement
Winwyn Marquez congratulates ex Mark Herras for baby, engagement
By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
Kapuso actress Winwyn Marquez congratulated former boyfriend Mark Herras for his newborn and his engagement to girlfriend...
Entertainment
fbfb
Joshua Garcia comfortable working with ex Julia Barretto for 'Paubaya' music video
Joshua Garcia comfortable working with ex Julia Barretto for 'Paubaya' music video
By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia revealed the reason why he accepted the music video project of Moira Dela Torre’s &l...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ella is more focused on creating &lsquo;happy content&rsquo; than minding bashers
Ella is more focused on creating ‘happy content’ than minding bashers
By Boy Abunda | 13 hours ago
Thanks to video-sharing social media platforms like TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, Ella Cruz is able to keep everyone,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with