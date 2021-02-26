Anne-Marie thinks Morissette â€˜betterâ€™ than her, Miss Everything's covers are everything

Anne-Marie thinks Morissette ‘better’ than her, Miss Everything's covers are everything

MANILA, Philippines — English singer-songwriter Anne-Marie got everything she needed when Filipino internet star Ericka Camata, a.k.a. Miss Everything, covered her song “2002.”

In a video released by Warner Music Philippines on Thursday evening, Anne-Marie watched Filipino fans cover her songs.

These include "Asia's Phoenix" Morissette, of whom "The Voice UK" judge said, "Her voice is so good. I loved her tone. Just so lovely. I could listen to her singing forever. So yeah, she's better than me."

Miss Everything, however, stood out from the rest of the pack with her personalized covers of “2002.”

Her first clip shown was a TikTok video where she went from barefaced to wearing makeup and glasses while changing the lyrics.

“That might be my favorite cover of '2002' I’ve ever heard, so yeah I won’t ever get bored of watching that. Just saying forever. I’ll watch that every week for the rest of my life,” Anne-Marie said, imitating Miss Everything’s lyrics.

In the clip that followed, Miss Everything performed "2002" in front of a crowd with the correct lyrics — up until she reached the chorus and resumed her schtick.

“Is this the same person...I’m so confused,” Anne-Marie said at first.

“So she can actually sing. It was all perfect. She got all the lyrics perfect. And then it comes to the chorus. I feel like she's made it her own now. Like we almost should do a duet, a collaboration...but use her lyrics.”