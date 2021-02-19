Miss Universe 2020 reportedly to 'evolve' for 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Months ago, there had been rumors about the new ownership of the Miss Universe Organization. This was, however, dispelled by MUO president Paula Shugart.

After which came the unfounded rumors about changes in the selection process of the semi-finals. Some quarters said it would revert to the former manner in which the top scoring entrants would make the cut, as against qualifying through their respective regions and the wild card list. And yet, a few speculated that the screening process will take on an entirely new format. In fact, even the show proper will be presented differently from years previous.

MUO vice-president Shawn McClain shed some light to the issue. In a recent statement issued in Spanish, and translated in English, he said, "There's is a chance we change a bit, change some things about Miss Universe. I can't say many details now, but changes (in) some parts of the show, some aspects of the competition to make it more a little 2021 as (like) an evolution of Miss Universe. We have a ton of people, a huge team thinking, creating the new format, new way of doing things and we are working on that. Now the pandemic brought many negative things, but also many positives."

He then continued his message in English by saying, "We had Miss USA and we learned how to hold an event with strict protocols, how to keep the contestants (in a) safe place, place each group in their own spot, not mix the groups and have everyone wear masks. This is what we are thinking of doing at the end of this year in Costa Rica."

Based on the foregoing announcement, both candidates and audiences everywhere should expect these changes in the format of the show, as well as in the preliminary selection. This is part of the evolution and or facelift of the Miss Universe, since its nascence in 1952.

The 69th edition of the annual Miss Universe pageant will reportedly unfold on May 9, 2021, Mother's Day, according to various reports, but MUO is yet to release an official confirmation.

Rabiya Mateo is the Philippines' official representative vying for the country's fifth Miss Universe crown.

