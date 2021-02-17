CHINESE NEW YEAR
Rabiya Mateo reacts to Duterte's remarks about Sara not running for president
Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 17, 2021 - 1:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo disagreed with President Rodrigo Duterte's remarks that the presidency is not for women. 

In her virtual interview on the Missosology YouTube channel, the Iloilo beauty queen said she respects the president but "completely disagrees" with his belief.

"I do respect the President, but I completely disagree with this thought. In our country, we already have two female leaders and by doing that, women are as capable as men in handling a nation," Rabiya said. 

She gave New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as an example on how Ardern handles the COVID-19 pandemic in their country. 

"I just wanna give an example of what happened in New Zealand in conquering COVID virus, in which their female leader was able to nurse a newborn, but at the same time, she was able to become a mother to her land," she said. 

"I am a woman and I believe that my emotion do make part in my leadership skills. And I have so much heart and I have so much calling in being a leader, actually," she added. 

Rabiya said that men and women now live in an equal era. 

"We live in an era in which we need to treat men and women equally," she stressed.

"We need to give them the same opportunities. And I won’t agree with something like this because I know my capabilities and my strength as a woman and I know I can make a difference, so much difference."

Rabiya also said that female leaders put their emotions into making decisions because it's not all about experience. 

"Sometimes, you really need to put your emotion and to be the mother of your land."

President Duterte said last month that he told his daughter Sara not to run for the presidency because it's not a woman's job.

"Sabi ko, 'My daughter is not running.' I have told Inday not to run kasi naaawa ako sa dadaanan niya na dinaanan ko. Hindi ito pambabae," he said. 

"Alam mo, the emotional setup of a woman and a man is totally different. Maging gago ka dito," he added. 

RELATED: Presidency not for women? That’s dad’s opinion, says Sara

