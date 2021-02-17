CHINESE NEW YEAR
Technology offers closer look at Bb. Pilipinas national costumes in new normal
Honey Cartasano of Rizal
Raymond Saldana via Bb. Pilipinas (Official) Facebook

Technology offers closer look at Bb. Pilipinas national costumes in new normal

February 17, 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Pageant enthusiasts are used to personally witnessing striking national costumes on the stage. Then “Miss Rona” came and changed everything we knew about the pageantry scene.

Now as we brave the pandemic, technology provides pageant fans another opportunity to get as close as possible to candidates without compromising health protocols.

Binibining Pilipinas Charities Incorporated (BPCI) on Wednesday announced that the public can view the national costumes of Binibining Pilipinas candidates through their first-ever augmented reality (AR) exhibit.

Simply scan the quick response (QR) code in the image below to open the AR scanner. Then point your phone camera to the photo of the desired candidate and watch their image come alive on your smartphone.

“This serves as a preview of what the public would expect when the candidates showcase their unique outfits in the National Costume show happening before the grand coronation night,” BPCI said in a statement.

The Binibining Pilipinas pageant will return this year after being postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The grand coronation night is set for April 17.

"Get ready to relive the excitement as we get to know and crown our next set of beauty queens in a 'new normal' setting at the Binibining Pilipinas 2020/2021," BPCI said, hinting at a different setup.

