Lovely in Pares: Actress shares unique Valentine's date in high heels

MANILA, Philippines — Newly-wed celebrity couple Lovely Abella and Benj Manalo took their first Valentine's Day date as a married couple to another level by eating pares on the street.

In her Instagram account, the "Bubble Gang" comedienne posted photos of their date.

"Yung Excited ako kasi 1st Valentines date namin ng asawa ko, kasama ang friends 100% effort kasi dapat maganda ako sa paningin niya pero ang ending dinala niya ako sa Paresan na tabi ng kalsada, sa Cogeo antipolo, na pag mamay-ari din ng kaibigan namin @joeyalcantara_ @kelly.harris_ fine dining daw," Lovely wrote.

"Sobrang laughtrip, pero kakaibang experience to akalain mo kumakain kami na maririnig mo ingay ng tambutso, busina at sigawan ng mga tao," she added.

Lovely thanked Benj for the surprise, saying that he always makes her happy.

"Babe salamat sa lahat lagi mo akong napapasaya. Todo effort pa naman kaibigan natin sa heels niya @pernellagonzaga Love you so much baby @benj," she said.

Lovely and Benj tied the night last January.

RELATED: Lovely Abella shares details of garden-styled wedding