Lovely Abella shares details of garden-styled wedding

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Lovely Abella tied the knot with boyfriend Benj Manalo and she thanked Kamapliya actress Kathryn Bernardo for the wedding gown she wore in the ceremony.

In her Instagram account, the “Bubble Gang” comedienne revealed that her “Hello Love Goodbye” co-star gifted her the wedding gown she wore in her wedding.

“Okay heto na, mabait talaga si Kath saksi ako sa lahat ng yan, at niregalo niya sa akin ang Napakagandang wedding Gown na suot ko kagabi na gawa ni @stephtancouture,” Lovely wrote.

Lovely's garden wedding was styled by Neve and Ginger Event Styling while her gown was by Filipina designer Steph Tan.

Lovely said she first refused the wedding gift, but realized that she should not refuse a blessing especially from a true friend.

“Sabi ko My Ga wag na ako na, pero sabi niya regalo daw niya, wag tayong tumatanggi sa blessings yan ang natutunan ko kasi yan ang way nila to share their blessings at para lalo sila maBlessed kaya sabi ko buti NAIHABOL kasi 2 days na lang kasal ko na, di ko kailangan magpaliwanag sa inyo,” she said.

Lovely thanked Kathryn for her generous gift and expressed gratitude for her friendship with Kathryn and boyfriend Daniel Padilla.

“Salamat sa time and effort Ga, humabol pa yan para lang makita niya kung fit sa akin at maganda sa akin kaya MY GA @bernardokath Thank you for everything, salamat sa mabuti mong PUSO, di ko makakalimutan ang regalo mo at kung di dahil sayo, baka wala akong maisuot.. Mahal kita kayo ni Bal,” she said.

In a previous interview, Lovely said that all the cast members of the Star Cinema film “Hello Love Goodbye,” including Alden Richards, have made a pact that they will remain friends even after they finished working on the project.