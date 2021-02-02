KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Ellen Adarna shares secret for bouncing back from a breakup
From left: Ellen with ex John Lloyd Cruz; Ellen with Derek in Batangas
Ellen Adarna via Instagram, screenshots

Ellen Adarna shares secret for bouncing back from a breakup

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 2, 2021 - 12:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay were spotted anew in a beach resort in Batangas.

In her Instagram account, Ellen has been sharing photos of their trip along with other companions in a resort in Mabini, Batangas.

Elias, Ellen's son with former partner John Lloyd Cruz, was also seen in the photos.

In one photo, Ramsay is seen with his arm on Adarna’s back during a meal with two other companions.

Though both denied that there’s a brewing romance between them, Ellen and Derek are now both single.

At the recent press conference of her new sitcom in TV5, “John and Ellen,” the model actress told Philstar.com how she picks herself up from a breakup.

“I just do what I got to do and continue with my life. It will pass, the emotions. (So I just) go back,” she said.

She also said that her career is her priority for now. But when love knocks at her door, would she accept it? Ellen said: “It depends.”

On being in-love again, Ellen said, "It happens when it happens."

“I don’t know, I really can’t tell. Kung mangyayari s’ya, mangyayari s’ya. I won’t really stop it. If it happens, it happens."

RELATED: Derek Ramsay welcome to guest in Ellen Adarna TV5 show, but not John Lloyd Cruz?

DEREK RAMSAY ELLEN ADARNA JOHN LLOYD CRUZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIST: 'Receipts' hinting at possible Julia Barretto-Gerald Anderson romance
LIST: 'Receipts' hinting at possible Julia Barretto-Gerald Anderson romance
By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Now that Julia revealed that she’s now “taken,” here are some "signs" that Internet users have spotted that...
Entertainment
fbfb
Why Ogie Diaz thinks there's 'truth' behind Julia-Gerald rumored romance
Why Ogie Diaz thinks there's 'truth' behind Julia-Gerald rumored romance
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Ogie gave some instances that made him believe that the two are really together.  
Entertainment
fbfb
ABS-CBN: More diverse, more relatable songs in 2021
ABS-CBN: More diverse, more relatable songs in 2021
By Kane Errol Choa | 15 hours ago
Iñigo Pascual is doing a pop re-imagination of Air Supply’s big hit, All Out Of Love, and netizens are abuzz...
Entertainment
fbfb
Pinky: A sad-happy homecoming
Pinky: A sad-happy homecoming
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
“When I came home in 2019, my mom was already sick. I knew that it would be the last time I was talking to her. She...
Entertainment
fbfb
Liza Soberano greets 'long lost brother' from Thailand
Liza Soberano greets 'long lost brother' from Thailand
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano finally replied to Thai actor Luke Plowden, joking that they were long-lost siblings.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Edward Barber launches new show 'Kwentong Barber'
Edward Barber launches new show 'Kwentong Barber'
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 52 minutes ago
He is set to have his own talk show titled "Kwentong Barber," which premieres tomorrow, February 3, on the lifestyle app Kumu....
Entertainment
fbfb
Derek Ramsay welcome to guest in Ellen Adarna TV5 show, but not John Lloyd Cruz?
Derek Ramsay welcome to guest in Ellen Adarna TV5 show, but not John Lloyd Cruz?
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Actor John Estrada opened up on Derek Ramsay’s possible guesting in his new sitcom “John and Ellen” with...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Nakakagigil': Barbie Imperial lashes out at culprit behind fake nude photo
'Nakakagigil': Barbie Imperial lashes out at culprit behind fake nude photo
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Barbie said she posted the photos to call the attention of those creating these fake nude photos and for them to stop victimizing...
Entertainment
fbfb
Will the son also rise?
Will the son also rise?
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
Last thing Funfare asked Jolo Estrada during a 15-minute exclusive Zoom interview was what three words best described hi...
Entertainment
fbfb
GMA Regional TV launches pioneering &lsquo;unified newscast&rsquo; for Bicol region
GMA Regional TV launches pioneering ‘unified newscast’ for Bicol region
By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
The Kapuso network continues to intensify its #LocalNewsMatters campaign with the launch of GMA Regional TV’s flagship...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with