Ellen Adarna shares secret for bouncing back from a breakup

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay were spotted anew in a beach resort in Batangas.

In her Instagram account, Ellen has been sharing photos of their trip along with other companions in a resort in Mabini, Batangas.

Elias, Ellen's son with former partner John Lloyd Cruz, was also seen in the photos.

In one photo, Ramsay is seen with his arm on Adarna’s back during a meal with two other companions.

Though both denied that there’s a brewing romance between them, Ellen and Derek are now both single.

At the recent press conference of her new sitcom in TV5, “John and Ellen,” the model actress told Philstar.com how she picks herself up from a breakup.

“I just do what I got to do and continue with my life. It will pass, the emotions. (So I just) go back,” she said.

She also said that her career is her priority for now. But when love knocks at her door, would she accept it? Ellen said: “It depends.”

On being in-love again, Ellen said, "It happens when it happens."

“I don’t know, I really can’t tell. Kung mangyayari s’ya, mangyayari s’ya. I won’t really stop it. If it happens, it happens."

RELATED: Derek Ramsay welcome to guest in Ellen Adarna TV5 show, but not John Lloyd Cruz?