Derek Ramsay welcome to guest in Ellen Adarna TV5 show, but not John Lloyd Cruz?
From left: Derek Ramsay as seen in Ellen Adarna's Instagram stories as showing his hidden talent; the two getting cozy again in Batangas.
Ellen Adarna via Instagram, screen grab

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 2, 2021 - 12:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actor John Estrada opened up on Derek Ramsay’s possible guesting in his new sitcom “John and Ellen” with Ellen Adarna.

During the recent press conference of the TV5 show, John said they are really thinking of having the Kapuso actor as guest.

“Of course, definitely! Kailangan lang magpa-swab-test s’ya. Definitely, we’re thinking about it. ‘Di lang namin alam kung kailan. Para ngang s’ya ‘yung kauna-unahan namin. Yes. Yes, sana,” John said.

But when asked if John Lloyd Cruz, Ellen's ex-lover, is also welcome to guest in the show, the show's staff and cast, including Ellen, were mum.

Earlier this year, photos of Ellen and Derek getting cozy in a dinner party circulated online.

Related: Ellen Adarna airs side on 'landian' with Derek Ramsay

Recently, the two were spotted again in a beach resort in Mabini, Batangas. Derek was with his family together with Ellen, her son Elias and friends.

Although they were together, Derek still actively commented on Ellen’s post on Instagram.

“So cute,” Derek commented on Ellen’s underwater photo with Elias.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by EA (@maria.elena.adarna)

 

Ellen, at the press conference, said she’s open to potential suitors.

“Give it your best shot!” she said. 

RELATED: Why Ellen Adarna doesn’t want to work with John Lloyd Cruz

DEREK RAMSAY ELLEN ADARNA JOHN LLOYD CRUZ
