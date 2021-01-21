KOREAN WAVE
Confirmed: ABS-CBN's 'ASAP' replaces 'SNL' on TV5
'ASAP Natin 'To' logo
ABS-CBN/Released

Confirmed: ABS-CBN's 'ASAP' replaces 'SNL' on TV5

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - January 21, 2021 - 12:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — The ABS-CBN and TV-5 partnership is now rolling and looking promising for the latter network as it begins to simulcast one of its longest-running shows on TV5.

Starting January 24, fans of the star-studded Sunday musical noon-time show "ASAP Natin 'To" will also be able to watch it on TV5.

Besides this, "FPJ: Da King," a movie block that screens Fernando Poe, Jr.'s movies, will also be seen on the channel. The block airs Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m.

“This collaboration between CIGNAL, TV5, Brightlight Productions, and ABS-CBN marks the start of greater cooperation among our various industry players and begins a new era of partnership,” said Robert Galang, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cignal and TV5, “The airing of ASAP and FPJ’s movies on TV5 showcases the desires of TV5 and ABS-CBN to serve our viewers in the best way possible."  

Prior to this, TV5 had been airing the musical show "Sunday Noontime Live," a blocktimer that featured stars like Catriona Gray, Maja Salvador, Donny Pangilinan, Maris Racal and Piolo Pascual. It was launched in October last year. These stars were associated with ABS-CBN and its talent arm, Star Magic. 

Related: Johnny Manahan: ABS-CBN was ‘scared’ of our TV5 show

Launched in 1995, “ASAP Natin 'To” is topbilled by Martin Nievera, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Gary Valenciano, Sarah Geronimo, Erik Santos, Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez-Alcasid.   

“We are pleased to welcome the ASAP family and the films of the one and only king of Philippine movies to Cignal and TV5. The top-rated content, combined with Cignal and TV5's strengths in technology, direct-to-consumer distribution, and mobile and broadband reach, will usher in a new viewing experience for fans and subscribers alike,” Galang added.

“The future of entertainment media is rapidly converging around a dynamic mix of traditional and digital platforms, with Cignal and TV5 launching new content and synergies that will disrupt conventional broadcast methods. We are committed to continuously explore more initiatives to provide the best of both worlds to all our stakeholders," he said.

