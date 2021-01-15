KOREAN WAVE
Nova Villa gets highest award for lay people from Pope Francis
Nova Villa, Pope Francis
Nova Villa via Facebook; AFP/Vatican, released

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - January 15, 2021 - 10:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Nova Villa was awarded with a papal award today for her outstanding service to her church's lay community in Quezon City. 

The "Miss Granny" star received the Pro Ecclesia Et Pontifice award, the highest given by the Pope to lay people, in a ceremony held on January 15 at the San Lorenzo Ruiz Parish in Tandang Sora, Quezon City. It was headed by Novaliches Bishop Roberto Gaa. 

“My ambition to become an actress is because of a mission from God. All the things I’m doing in showbiz is with a mission,” the actress shared in an interview with Radio Veritas. 

Nova, along with six others, were nominated by Novaliches Bishop Emeritus Antonio Tobias in June 2019. 

She has been appearing in TV and films as a character actress for five decades. Her most iconic roles are Azon in the hit 1990s sitcoms "Home Along Da Riles" with "Comedy King" Dolphy and as Tita Delos Santos in "Abangan Ang Susunod Na Kabanata." 

