ABS-CBN still mum on Yassi Pressman's alleged 'Probinsyano' exit

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN and Dreamscape are still mum about reports that Kapamilya actress Yassi Pressman will allegedly exit the network's longest-running teleserye “FPJ's Ang Probinsyano.”

According to a report by Pilipino Star Ngayon columnist Jun Lalin, Yassi will no longer return to the teleserye's lock-in taping when it resumes on January 10.

"Darna" actress Jane De Leon will reportedly become the new love interest of Coco Martin in the series and she reportedly already shot scenes for the series before the cast went home last December 13.

According to Jun, he is not sure, however, if Jane will last in the series because of her commitment to the new “Darna” TV series, whose shooting is also set to begin.

Philstar.com reached out to ABS-CBN and its content provider subsidiary Dreamscape, which handles “FPJ's Ang Probinsyano," if Jane will indeed replace Yassi in the series, but they have not returned for comment.

Yassi started to become a part of “Ang Probinsyano” in 2016 as a reporter who got romantically linked with Coco’s character.

Recently, the deep-seated problems in Alyana (Yassi Pressman) and Cardo’s (Coco Martin) relationship are becoming apparent to her as she struggles to resist the temptation to give in to her real feelings for Lito (Richard Gutierrez) in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” airs weeknights on the A2Z channel on digital and analog broadcast. Digital TV box users can scan and look for A2Z channel in Metro Manila and in some parts of Cavite, Laguna, Quezon, Rizal, Bataan, Batangas, Bulacan and Pampanga.