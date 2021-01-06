KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
'OMG!': Sharon Cuneta flaunts curves in swimsuit for 55th birthday
Multi-awarded singer-actress Sharon Cuneta
Sharon Cuneta via Instagram
'OMG!': Sharon Cuneta flaunts curves in swimsuit for 55th birthday
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 6, 2021 - 3:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta flaunted her slimmer figure in a swimsuit as she celebrates her 55th birthday today.

In her Instagram account, the “Megastar” said that her swimsuit size is now smaller than her previous sizes.

“Went swimming and had this picture taken today. Now my swimsuit is a size 10. I haven’t been a 10 in many years. My normal size when I was thin was 6 or 8 & I would panic na pag 8!” she wrote.

“Now to get to size 6 means I need to lose the last 20 lbs. after so many years of trying to get rid of all this extra weight and losing anywhere from 60-80 lbs., 20 doesn’t seem like too much work anymore,” she added.

Sharon thanked her fans and friends for the loving messages she received.

“Please pray for me. Then WATCH ME. Hah! Thank You Lord for that all-important bonk on the head before 2020 ended that knocked me into my senses - now it’s even been helping me lose weight! Nyahaha! Galing ng Diyos talaga. Love you everyone! Thanks for your loving messages,” she said. 

Among those who commented on her post is her daughter KC Concepcion who wrote: "This is the sharon i love! Omg!!!"

KC CONCEPCION SHARON CUNETA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Truth is on our side': Claire dela Fuente defends son in Christine Dacera's case
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Veteran singer Claire dela Fuente said that her son will be cleared in the alleged rape and homicide case of flight attendant...
Entertainment
fbfb
Staying together whether times are good or bad
By Ricky Lo | 17 hours ago
To love again: Charlie Cojuangco and ChinaJocson in a betrothal ceremony last Dec. 29 in Tarlac. They are set for a grand...
Entertainment
fbfb
Secret's out: Janella Salvador, Markus Paterson reveal details about baby hidden for months
By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador and boyfriend Markus Patterson introduced their firstborn to the world. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Tulfo to compete vs Shopee, Lazada with own e-commerce platform
By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 2 hours ago
His experience involving the masses who run to him to seek justice they can’t get in court inspired Tulfo to put up...
Entertainment
fbfb
Bea Alonzo predicted to marry someone 'matured' in thinking and whose 'love is true'
By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo shared her realizations in life as she claimed that 2021 will be a spiritual year for her.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Kanye and Kim take... up divorce? Sources claim 'Kimye' breakup
By Ratziel San Juan | 35 minutes ago
Kim and Kanye haven't been keeping up with each other.
Entertainment
fbfb
Frankie Pangilinan gets new rape threat after calls for justice for slain flight attendant
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
The daughter of "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta and Sen. Francis Pangilinan recently said that rape exists because of rapists.
Entertainment
fbfb
Rowan Atkinson wants to retire 'stressful' ‘Mr. Bean’
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
“I don't much enjoy playing him. The weight of responsibility is not pleasant. I find it stressful and exhausting, and...
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: Christian Bautista sings all NSYNC members' parts in new song cover
By Kata Dayanghirang | 1 hour ago
Have you heard the latest remake of the anthemic NSYNC hit "This I Promise You"?
Entertainment
fbfb
Janella Salvador and Markus Paterson's baby Jude already on social media
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
They grow up so fast!
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with