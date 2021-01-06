'OMG!': Sharon Cuneta flaunts curves in swimsuit for 55th birthday

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta flaunted her slimmer figure in a swimsuit as she celebrates her 55th birthday today.

In her Instagram account, the “Megastar” said that her swimsuit size is now smaller than her previous sizes.

“Went swimming and had this picture taken today. Now my swimsuit is a size 10. I haven’t been a 10 in many years. My normal size when I was thin was 6 or 8 & I would panic na pag 8!” she wrote.

“Now to get to size 6 means I need to lose the last 20 lbs. after so many years of trying to get rid of all this extra weight and losing anywhere from 60-80 lbs., 20 doesn’t seem like too much work anymore,” she added.

Sharon thanked her fans and friends for the loving messages she received.

“Please pray for me. Then WATCH ME. Hah! Thank You Lord for that all-important bonk on the head before 2020 ended that knocked me into my senses - now it’s even been helping me lose weight! Nyahaha! Galing ng Diyos talaga. Love you everyone! Thanks for your loving messages,” she said.

Among those who commented on her post is her daughter KC Concepcion who wrote: "This is the sharon i love! Omg!!!"