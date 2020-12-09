Carlos Agassi, Nikki Valdez rushed to hospital for separate accidents

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Nikki Valdez admitted that she’s still grateful even after a recent accident.

In a lengthy Instagram post last Monday, Nikki said she’s thankful that she only suffered a broken hand.

“Today, I came home with a grateful heart. Much worse could have happened but here I am alive and in one piece (may kamay na bakal lang nga but all good!!). It may take time for a full recovery but I will be diligent in doing everything to feel better,” Nikki said.

She thanked everyone who sent her messages and encouragement.

“Thank you to everyone who reached out and sent get well soon messages and encouragement. I must admit, I have been feeling down since the accident happened. The last thing I want is maging pabigat sa mga taong nakapaligid sa akin kaya ang sama ng loob ko sa nangyari. Kaya thank you sa inyong lahat na nagparamdam ng malasakit,” she said.

The actress thanked her neighbors who helped her especially the doctors and nurses for taking care of her. She also thanked her Star Magic family for always checking on her.

“To my families for all the love and care... Last but not the least, my husband Luis for being my extra arm, extra hand, my extra everythiiiiiing making sure I am mobile and not in so much pain. I love you sooooooo much!!!!” she said.

“This situation has just once again proven one thing—- God is in control and has sent so many angels on earth to love and take care of me. From the bottom of my heart, salamat po,” she added.

Nikki is yet to give details about the accident.

Also last Monday, actor Carlos Agassi posted about being rushed to the hospital after figuring in an accident in his home gym.

"I slipped cause my rubber shoes broke and I face planted. Thanks my love @sarinayamamoto for being an angel and coming with me to the emergency rm and not showing me that you were crying. ?? Thank you Lord I was still conscious to drive to the hospital," shared the model-actor, who was rescued by his non-showbiz girlfriend.

"Turning 41 this December 12 and will be back on December 11 to have my 6 stitches on my eyebrows and 4 stitches on my gums removed. Thanks to the emergency rm doctors and nurses for taking good care of me."

According to him, he was merely exercising at home when the unfortunate thing happened.

"What a learing traumatic experience, I was just walking and smiling in our house gym and next thing I know is that I’m lying on the floor. When I look at the mirror I couldn’t see my face but felt and tasted blood."

He reminded everyone to stay safe and always be thankful — wherever they are, even if they are just at home.

"Stay safe, healthy, and happy. Never take the simple things in life for granted. ???? Never felt so alive."

Both celebrities are now out of the hospital and are recovering from home.