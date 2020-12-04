Miss Universe finalist Rachel Peters loses dog, but saves man's life

KOREAN WAVE
Miss Universe finalist Rachel Peters
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 4, 2020 - 5:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — Former Miss Universe Philippines titleholder Rachel Peters saved a man from drowning.

Camarines Sur Governor Migz Villafuerte, on Instagram, proudly shared his fiancée's feat.

 

 

“So proud of my girl @rachelpetersx for saving this guy's life who got caught in a strong riptide earlier! Very close call,” Migz said.

The politician added that he will now allow Rachel to go to Siargao more often because of what happened.

“The ocean is a whole different world and learning surfing the right way, with the right people is the best way to know the ocean! Sige na papayagan na kita magsiargao ng magsiargao pa more babe,” he said.

In her Instagram post, Rachel felt bittersweet because just as she saved the man's life, she was not there when her dog died.

 

 

"I lost my little love this morning, but was in the right place at the right time to save a drowning surfer because I did a little paddle out for you," she said.

"I’m now left with a milo shaped hole in my heart- you were perfection and more than I could’ve ever asked for in my first rescue pup. I hope you’re running around with Ronda and all your friends in puppy heaven now. I love you sooo much, and I’m so sorry. Rest easy my sweet girl. Can’t believe you’re gone."

Rachel represented the Philippines at the Miss Universe 2017 pageant, finishing in the Top 10. She and her boyfriend announced their engagement in November 2019 after dating for five years.

