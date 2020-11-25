Chavit Singson recalls 2016 'Mr. Universe' moment

MANILA, Philippines — Narvacan, Ilocos Sur Mayor Chavit Singson recalled how he got the chance to host the Miss Universe pageant in 2016.

In a recent interview with Aiko Melendez on her YouTube channel, Chavit revealed that he spent $12 million to host the pageant in Manila.

"Alam mo, naging malapit na kaibigan ko sila dahil nu'ng una nagpunta ako sa New York, hindi nila ako kilala. Kilala ako as governor, pero 'di nila ako kilala (as businessman). Kasi in-explain nila sa akin nu'ng nagpunta ako, 'You know, you have to spend six million (dollars).' 'Yeah, okay.' So, six million,” Chavit recalled.

At first he thought he only needed to deposit $1 million to guarantee the hosting.

"Andami nang punta ko, siguro diskumpiyado, 'You have to deposit one million dollars, unrefundable.' Sinong negosyanteng gagawa nu'n? Wala. Magbigay ka ng one million dollars? Kung 'di mahusay usapan niyo, kumpiskado."

But the organization needed the whole $12 million dollars to secure the hosting for the Philippines.

"Sige, deposito ako (ng one million dollars). 'So, pirmahan na tayo?' 'No, no. You have to deposit six million (dollars).' Nagdeposito ako ng six million. 'Okay, let's sign.’ You have to deposit another six million.' 'Why?' Yun ang gagastusin sa Miss Universe. Six million, Miss Universe, six million gagastusin mo..’” Chavit said.

"Baka 'di ko raw gastusin. Ganoon kaistrikto. So, nagdeposito ako. Nagbigay ulit ako six million. So, 12 million (dollars in total),” he added.

Chavit also confirmed reports that the Philippine franchise of the pageant was given to him but he refused, saying that he would just help the organization.

"No. Binibigay nga sa akin. Pero hindi na... hindi ko na... hindi na kailangan. 'Tutulong na lang ako,' kako. Pero ngayon, binibigay sa akin, maski saan mundo ngayon, wala nang deposito. Noon pinagdedeposito ako. Ngayon, may discount pa," he shared.

The Miss Universe Philippines franchise is now with Miss Universe Philippines Organization headed by National Director Shamcey Supsup-Lee.

