No discrimination? 'Encantadia' creator agrees with farmer's look in DepEd module

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso creative writer Suzette Doctolero agreed with a Department of Education (DepEd) module showing farmers in tattered clothes.

In her Twitter account, Suzette shared a news article, saying that the illustration of the farmer and his family wearing ragged clothes is the real deal.

Ah e ano ba akala sa damit ng mga magsasaka at pamilya? Branded? Tama ang drawing. Miserable ang buhay ng mga magsasaka natin. Nagkakabagong damit lang ang magsasaka ‘pag may libreng tshirt sa hardware (tuwing pasko) o give away sa election. https://t.co/YQBKJjy290 — Suzette Doctolero (@SuziDoctolero) November 18, 2020

"Ah e ano ba akala sa damit ng mga magsasaka at pamilya? Branded? Tama ang drawing," she said.

"Miserable ang buhay ng mga magsasaka natin. Nagkakabagong damit lang ang magsasaka ‘pag may libreng tshirt sa hardware (tuwing pasko) o give away sa election," she added.

Her reaction came after the module showing a farmer with his family wearing tattered clothes was criticized online.

“Ang mali po at ang nakakabahala ay ang unang larawan. Walang problema sa kwento, ang mali ay ang unang illustration at ang nag-approve niyan," one Internet user claimed.

The drawing appeared in an English subject module about proper and common nouns.

DepEd modules have been under scrutiny lately after one module described actress Angel Locsin as "obese."

