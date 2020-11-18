KOREAN WAVE
Martin and Louie team up for Christmas
Martin Nievera and Louie Ocampo
Martin Nievera's Instagram account
SOUNDS FAMILIAR - Baby A. Gil (The Philippine Star) - November 18, 2020 - 12:00am

Martin Nievera and Louie Ocampo make up one of the most successful composer and lyricist team-ups in the history of Philippine pop music. So the news that they have come up with what is likely to be another big, memorable hit is cause for rejoicing. Rejoicing indeed because their new composition is a Holiday song for this time of the pandemic that they have titled A Brand New Christmas.

As a singer, Martin has done very well with melodies written by Louie with words by other lyricists like Ikaw Lang ang Mamahalin with Joey Albert, Kahit Isang Saglit with Alan Ayque, Ikaw and Kung Nasaan Ka Man with the late George Canseco or On the Right Track with his sister Gina Godinez. All very well and good but it is when Martin sings his own lyrics set to the music of Louie that they become this formidable tandem.

Remember Don’t Say Goodbye that they did for Pops Fernandez or Where Do We Go from Here for Zsa Zsa Padilla? But when Martin sings the songs they composed together, the results are even more impressive. They come up with the likes of Before You Say Goodbye, Chasing Time, Without You, You are My Song and what is considered Martin’s theme, Forever.

It has been quite a while since these two have written a song. Ten, 15 years, more? It is not because they had been out of sorts with each other. In fact, they have not only stayed friends these many years, they had also been working together all the time.

Their friendship started after Louie did some songs for Martin’s early recordings for Vicor. Then he provided music for Martin’s TV shows during his Penthouse Live days and later talk show, Martin After Dark.

Nowadays, decades on with the friendship and working relationship, most of Martin’s performances will probably have Louie as musical director, arranger and keyboard player or more.  Truth to tell, they must have been so busy performing, doing so many concert tours, that they just never thought of their songwriting.

Then A Brand New Christmas happened.  It came with a story that these two will probably be telling and retelling come every Christmas Season for a long, long time.

Louie was busy at work when he thought of taking a break by just tickling the piano keys. Playtime it might have been but after only a few minutes, he had the melody of a new song. Happy with what he had composed, he thought of sending it to his favorite lyricist. Who else but Martin.

And he did. Louie knew Martin was also busy so he was willing to wait, maybe in a few days or weeks. But half an hour later, the answer came. It was a full set of perfectly written lyrics to A Brand New Christmas. A day later, they were at the studio recording the song with Louie’s arrangement. They both do not know how it happened. Fate? Serendipity? Who knows?

Martin had wanted to release a Christmas song this year. He was literally bursting with the spirit. He felt it was the right time. He was just not sure how it will happen. He was all ready with a new single, a cover of the Itchyworms’ Di Na Muli as his first release for his return to his early label, Vicor. Then everything just fell into place. And A Brand New Christmas was born.

A Brand New Christmas is a sad song. Louie’s music starts out weighty and tentative and then lifts up little by little.  Martin talks about celebrating a Christmas that won’t be stopped in the brand-new normal time. It is not a pleasant thought. Think no hugs and just Zooming with our families.

The experience is complicated but Martin brightens the mood with heartfelt thanks. It is now almost nine months since our world stopped. We are thankful we made it through. And with a healing and loving spirit, he hopes for a Christmas without fear and a better New Year.

