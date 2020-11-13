KOREAN WAVE
Preschool animated series 'Tish Tash' staged for global distribution
"Tish Tash" tells the story of young and hugely-imaginative Tish, her bear family and larger-than-life imaginary friend, Tash.
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 13, 2020 - 2:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Animated preschool show "Tish Tash" will soon be enjoyed by kids around the world after leading kids' entertainment specialist, CAKE, has inked a distribution deal with its producers Korea's Studio Gale, Singapore's August Media Holdings, UK's Carrot Entertainment and Philippines' Synergy88 Entertainment Media.

"Tish Tash" tells the story of young and hugely-imaginative Tish, her bear family and larger-than-life imaginary friend, Tash. These special friends can create new worlds around themselves no matter what trouble they face.

"We are very excited to be working with strong partners from around the world where collaboration has resulted in a truly global approach," CAKE COO Ed Dalton said.

Synergy88 COO and Managing Director Jackeline Chua also expressed her excitement over this landmark deal.

"We're excited to see another show come to life and now distributed globally. It was a great collaboration with the other best global entertainment companies in the world,” Chua said

She also recounted how Synergy88's participation in the government-sponsored outbound missions in Cannes from 2016-2018 had opened opportunities for global partnerships.

"We're truly glad that DTI-Export Marketing Bureau and FTSC (Department of Trade-Foreign Trade Service Corps.) have been very active and supportive in promoting PH's global presende in the creative industry,” she said.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez welcomed this development, saying: "We have been pushing for the promotion of the economic potential of our creative industry which is a high value-added sector and the country has a natural competitive edge in this area."

"We will continue to collaborate with the creative industry stakeholders and government partners to help promote and develop opportunities in the creative sectors such as in advertising, animation, film, game development and design among others. We hope to feature more of our creative capabilities and gain more access in international markets for Philippine-made content,” DTI-FTSC Executive Director Anthony Rivera added.

