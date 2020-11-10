Piolo Pascual donates 200 bikes for Filipinos affected by COVID-19, Super Typhoon Rolly

MANILA, Philippines — Kapatid actor Piolo Pascual has donated 200 bicycles to Gretchen Ho for her project Donate a Bike Save a Job.

In her Instargram account, Gretchen posted photos of her and Piolo, together with the recipient of the bikes.

“Huwag ka masyadong lalapit @piolo_pascual! COVID pa!! At.. Baka matunaw ako. Parang eksena lang sa pelikula.. Kasama ang bida sa totoong buhay.. Maraming, maraming salamat @piolo_pascual sa pagdonate ng 200 bikes sa #DonateABikeSaveAJob!!!” Gretchen wrote.

The former Blue Eagle volleyball player said Piolo knew the importance of bikes this pandemic as he pledged to donate at the first day of her project.

“Dahil sa kanyang pagiging siklista, alam ni @piolo_pascual ang halaga ng isang bisikleta. Kaya naman, simula Day 1, siya na ang isa sa mga unang nagpledge na magdonate sa bike drive na ito. Galing pa siyang Batangas nung linggo, pero talagang sinadya niya kami sa QC Circle. Maraming salamat sa iyong suporta sa aming adbokasiya. Proud to be sharing the same mission with you,” Gretchen said.

She added that the first 100 bikes, helmets and vests were given to Sharea community app applicants from all over Metro Manila. Sharea is an app looking at helping communities affected by the COVID- 19 crisis.

The other 100 bikes will be given to those affected by Super Typhoon Rolly.

“Special announcement today! We will award the next 100 bikes to those affected by #RollyPH from METRO and COASTAL AREAS of NAGA in the coming weeks,” she said.

“Napakalayo ng mararating, literally and figuratively, ng iyong donasyon. Maraming salamat @piolo_pascual!! Mabuhay ka!” she added.

Gretchen started her advocacy of giving bikes to deserving people last August.