KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
MYMP band memberâ€™s blackface costume sparks outrage online
MYMP vocalist and guitarist Chin Alcantara in blackface in this video posted October 31, 2020.
Philstar.com screenshot/The Alcantaras/YouTube
MYMP band member’s blackface costume sparks outrage online
(Philstar.com) - October 31, 2020 - 1:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — Acoustic band MYMP drew flak on social media after one of its members wore blackface as a Halloween costume and derided the Black Lives Matter movement.

In a now-deleted virtual gig, MYMP vocalist and guitarist Chin Alcantara donned black makeup and called the Black Lives Matter movement “nonsense.”

“Don’t pay attention to those commenting, ‘Educate yourself,’ ‘Black lives matter.’ Black Lives Matter is nonsense. All lives matter,” Alcantara said during the gig in Filipino.

Social media users were not amused by Alcantara’s antics.

Alcantara, however, was undeterred by the wave of criticism crashing down on him and even defended his actions, saying that he was only mimicking his “idol” American musician Jimi Hendrix.

He said no one would have gotten the idea that he was imitating Hendrix for Halloween had he not painted his face black.

He also said that by painting his face black, he is agreeing with racist attacks aimed at Black people.

“Just because I put on black makeup on my face and I imitated the color of my idol Jimi Hendrix, it does not mean that I agree with how African Americans or Blacks are being treated,” Alcantara said in Filipino.

Still, he dismissed Black Lives Matter — a movement in the United States aimed at countering police brutality against Black people — as a “propaganda” to sow discord in the country.

Why is blackface bad, anyway?

Blackface traces its roots in racist and stereotypical performances dating back to the 1830s, where white performers blackened their faces using burnt cork or shoe polish, donned tattered clothing and imitated enslaved Africans.

“These performances characterized blacks as lazy, ignorant, superstitious, hypersexual, and prone to thievery and cowardice,” the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture said.

Performances like these, the Smithsonian said, were able to reinforce the idea of white superiority over Black people.

MYMP RACISM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Miss Universe Philippines controversy brews following posts from losing bet
By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 4 days ago
A few hours after Iloilo City’s Rabiya Mateo was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2020, MUP Organization national director...
Entertainment
fbfb
Lemonon tea: Sandra claims to expose 'truth' behind Miss Universe Philippines 2020
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) 2020 candidate Sandra Lemonon from Taguig City is not yet done speaking the "truth" behind...
Entertainment
fbfb
What Ruffa learned from Mom Annabelle
By Ricky Lo | 3 days ago
Until she was locked in for several days to shoot The House Arrest of Us, a digital series movie starring KathNiel (Kathryn...
Entertainment
fbfb
Who Are You When No One’s Watching?
By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
Yes, I am embracing the digital world, warts, trolls, followers, friends and all. If I survive it, fine. If it gets toxic,...
Entertainment
fbfb
ABS-CBN free TV return is 'God's will': Eddie Villanueva tells Charo Santos
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Jesus is Lord founder Bro. Eddie Villanueva believed that the foundation of A2Z Channel 11 was authored by God. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
LIST: Halloween 2020 TV shows, movies to watch for a good scare at home
18 hours ago
Get your popcorn and blankets ready!
Entertainment
fbfb
LIST: 'Resident ghostbuster' Bea Alonzo passes on ghosting survival tips
By Ratziel San Juan | 22 hours ago
During the Halloween video blog of celebrity couple Angel Locsin and Neil Arce, special guest Bea shared tips on how to move...
Entertainment
fbfb
Fortune-teller Madam Auring passes away ahead of Halloween
By Ratziel San Juan | 23 hours ago
Celebrity fortune-teller Madam Auring passed away at the age of 80, her family confirmed Friday.
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: Princess Diana, Margaret Thatcher in 'The Crown' season 4 trailer
1 day ago
While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people,...
Entertainment
fbfb
How ETC Channel staged a Turkish ‘invasion’ on Phl TV
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
While most companies would stick to tried-and-tested formulas during these challenging times, Solar Entertainment Corporation’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with