F4 reunion 2020: Fans react to members' looks then and now

MANILA, Philippines — Taiwanese singer-actors Jerry Yan, Vaness Wu, Ken Zhu and Vic Zhou, collectively known as F4 or Flower Four in the hit series "Meteor Garden," are reuniting for “1,001 Night Festival," happening on October 30 at 8 p.m.

In Jiangsu TV's Weibo account, the four can be seen in a video promoting their performance on the festival, 19 years since "Meteor Garden" first aired.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. F4 IS HAVING A REUNION.



"Hi everyone! I am #JerryYan of F4, I am #VicZhou, #KenChu, @VanNessVanWu. See you on October 30 at 8pm on Jiangsu TV. Be there or be square!"



I AM LEGIT CRYING ???????????? pic.twitter.com/YCBrKBhYCX — #F4Reunion - Milk Tea Dramas (@SMilkdrama) October 28, 2020

Their reunion will be streamed via Weibo and other multimedia platforms.

According to Jiangsu TV, they chose F4 as the boy band gained the highest votes for a reunion among fans.

F4 started as stars in "Meteor Garden" with Barbie Hsu as Shan Cai. Then they became a boy band and released three albums: "Meteor Rain" in 2001, "Fantasy 4ever" in 2002 and "Waiting For You" in 2007.

They have been inactive since 2008 to focus on their solo careers and their last public appearance was also for Jiangsu TV for its Spring Festival special in 2013.

Upon seeing the promotion video of their reunion, shot separately due to COVID-19 restrictions, fans and Internet users gave varying reactions.

While the 43-year-old Jerry was lauded for still looking "exactly the same" as he did almost 20 years since "Meteor Garden," the 39-year-old Vic was described as the "guy who looks like he went from being a millionaire to a billionaire," while the 42-year-old Vanness and Ken, 41, were dubbed as "absolute uncles." Ouch!

RELATED: 'Meteor Garden' star Jerry Yan goes viral for 'ageless' body