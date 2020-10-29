KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
F4 reunion 2020: Fans react to members' looks then and now
F4 in 2001 (below) and in 2020 (top, almost 20 years after 'Meteor Garden').
Jiangsu TV via Weibo; Comic Ritz International Production
F4 reunion 2020: Fans react to members' looks then and now
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 29, 2020 - 1:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — Taiwanese singer-actors Jerry Yan, Vaness Wu, Ken Zhu and Vic Zhou, collectively known as F4 or Flower Four in the hit series "Meteor Garden," are reuniting for “1,001 Night Festival," happening on October 30 at 8 p.m.

In Jiangsu TV's Weibo account, the four can be seen in a video promoting their performance on the festival, 19 years since "Meteor Garden" first aired.

 

 

Their reunion will be streamed via Weibo and other multimedia platforms. 

According to Jiangsu TV, they chose F4 as the boy band gained the highest votes for a reunion among fans.

F4 started as stars in "Meteor Garden" with Barbie Hsu as Shan Cai. Then they became a boy band and released three albums: "Meteor Rain" in 2001, "Fantasy 4ever" in 2002 and "Waiting For You" in 2007.

They have been inactive since 2008 to focus on their solo careers and their last public appearance was also for Jiangsu TV for its Spring Festival special in 2013.

Upon seeing the promotion video of their reunion, shot separately due to COVID-19 restrictions, fans and Internet users gave varying reactions.

While the 43-year-old Jerry was lauded for still looking "exactly the same" as he did almost 20 years since "Meteor Garden," the 39-year-old Vic was described as the "guy who looks like he went from being a millionaire to a billionaire," while the 42-year-old Vanness and Ken, 41, were dubbed as "absolute uncles." Ouch!

RELATED: 'Meteor Garden' star Jerry Yan goes viral for 'ageless' body

JERRY YAN KEN ZHU METEOR GARDEN VANESS WU VIC ZHOU
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tea time: Sandra Lemonon mentions Rabiya Mateo, reunites with Miss Universe Philippines sisters
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
"Also I don't have chismizz. I have facts," she stressed.
Entertainment
fbfb
Hola! Catriona Gray to judge Miss Universe Colombia 2020
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray was selected to be an official judge for Miss Universe Colombia 2020. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Miss Universe Philippines controversy brews following posts from losing bet
By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 2 days ago
A few hours after Iloilo City’s Rabiya Mateo was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2020, MUP Organization national director...
Entertainment
fbfb
Lemonon tea: Sandra claims to expose 'truth' behind Miss Universe Philippines 2020
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) 2020 candidate Sandra Lemonon from Taguig City is not yet done speaking the "truth" behind...
Entertainment
fbfb
Cheating? Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo answers those 'bitter about my success'
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo answered the allegations that she cheated to win at the pageant...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
A handsome pair to watch
By Ricky Lo | October 29, 2020 - 12:00am
They are not a loveteam, not officially anyway. Gino Roque IV is identified with Kiana Takahashi, his “sweetheart” inside the Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) and Elisse Joson is said to be happily back in the...
Entertainment
fbfb
ABS-CBN free TV return is 'God's will': Eddie Villanueva tells Charo Santos
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Jesus is Lord founder Bro. Eddie Villanueva believed that the foundation of A2Z Channel 11 was authored by God. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
Ivana Alawi opens up about sexual harassment experiences
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi recalled her experience as a harassment victim, saying that women should always be...
Entertainment
fbfb
What Ruffa learned from Mom Annabelle
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Until she was locked in for several days to shoot The House Arrest of Us, a digital series movie starring KathNiel (Kathryn...
Entertainment
fbfb
MoJo in the new normal
By Angel Javier-Cruz | 1 day ago
While trained for digital storytelling, even our millennial reporters had to cope with the challenges of producing news amid...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with