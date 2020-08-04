'Meteor Garden' star Jerry Yan goes viral for 'ageless' body

MANILA, Philippines — Almost two decades after “Meteor Garden,” all eyes are once again on Taiwanese actor-model Jerry Yan.

The 43-year-old star, who we first met as Dao Ming Si, is capturing the attention and hearts of Filipinos once again for his lead role in the new drama “Count Your Lucky Stars.”

Jerry already trended on the premiere episode for a 30-second scene where he is seen fully undressed in a bathtub, revealing his toned physique even at his age.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the imagery which left little to the imagination.

Blessing your time line with Dao Ming Ze (JERRY YAN) and his hot bod on the premiere episode of #CountYourLuckyStars pic.twitter.com/T9kISvh6dX — Rod Magaru ???? (@rodmagaru) August 4, 2020

Jerry Yan is such an immortal hunk smh pic.twitter.com/BmDErYOFEN — ???? (@myhunna) August 4, 2020

GOOD MORNING TO ME NAMAN JERRY YAN. ?????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/ISVknjvnUQ — ????JaselValencia???????? (@MCDaragon4708) August 4, 2020

Jerry Yan is 43 with super saiyan abs.



pic.twitter.com/IOm4CAYIpn — `• nabi ! no aot131 spoilers pls (@IchigoNabi) August 4, 2020