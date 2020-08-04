'Meteor Garden' star Jerry Yan goes viral for 'ageless' body

MANILA, Philippines — Almost two decades after “Meteor Garden,” all eyes are once again on Taiwanese actor-model Jerry Yan.
The 43-year-old star, who we first met as Dao Ming Si, is capturing the attention and hearts of Filipinos once again for his lead role in the new drama “Count Your Lucky Stars.”
Jerry already trended on the premiere episode for a 30-second scene where he is seen fully undressed in a bathtub, revealing his toned physique even at his age.
Here’s how netizens reacted to the imagery which left little to the imagination.
Blessing your time line with Dao Ming Ze (JERRY YAN) and his hot bod on the premiere episode of #CountYourLuckyStars pic.twitter.com/T9kISvh6dX— Rod Magaru ???? (@rodmagaru) August 4, 2020
Jerry Yan is such an immortal hunk smh pic.twitter.com/BmDErYOFEN— ???? (@myhunna) August 4, 2020
GOOD MORNING TO ME NAMAN JERRY YAN. ?????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/ISVknjvnUQ— ????JaselValencia???????? (@MCDaragon4708) August 4, 2020
Jerry Yan is 43 with super saiyan abs.— `• nabi ! no aot131 spoilers pls (@IchigoNabi) August 4, 2020
pic.twitter.com/IOm4CAYIpn
the older he gets, the yummier he becomes. jerry yan everyone. pic.twitter.com/coyd0NQnCI— ???? (@pussysolittle) August 4, 2020
