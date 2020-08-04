COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Scene from "Count Your Lucky Stars"
'Meteor Garden' star Jerry Yan goes viral for 'ageless' body
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - August 4, 2020 - 11:47am

MANILA, Philippines — Almost two decades after “Meteor Garden,” all eyes are once again on Taiwanese actor-model Jerry Yan.

The 43-year-old star, who we first met as Dao Ming Si, is capturing the attention and hearts of Filipinos once again for his lead role in the new drama “Count Your Lucky Stars.”

 

 

Jerry already trended on the premiere episode for a 30-second scene where he is seen fully undressed in a bathtub, revealing his toned physique even at his age.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the imagery which left little to the imagination.

