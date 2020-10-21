KOREAN WAVE
'Got yer back': 'Avengers' stars avenge Chris Pratt from bashers
Scene from 'Avengers: Infinity War'
Marvel Studios/Released
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 21, 2020 - 2:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood stars Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo came to the defense of their “Avengers” co-star Chris Pratt after the latter got bashed on social media.

Filmmaker Amy Berg posted on Twitter a photo of Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine and Chris Evans captioning it with “One has to go.”

 

 

Twitter users said that Pratt has to go because of his stance on politics and homosexuality.

“Well, seeing as three of them are progressive, and one of them actively defends his church for being homophobic ... Bye, Chris Pratt," tweeted by a Twitter user.

Downey Jr., who played the iconic Iron Man, defended the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star.

"What a world... The “sinless” are casting stones at my #brother, Chris Pratt... A real #Christian who lives by #principle, has never demonstrated anything but #positivity and #gratitude... AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value. If you take issue with Chris,,, I’ve got a novel idea.
Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of #character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness... @prattprattpratt I #gotyerbackbackback," Robert said on Instagram.

 

 

Ruffalo, who played the Hulk, said he has known Chris personally and knows that he is a solid man.

"You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction," Ruffalo wrote on Twitter.

 

 

Pratt’s wife Katherine Schwarzenegger also defended her husband against bashers.

“There’s so much going on in the world and people struggling in so many ways. Being mean is so yesterday. There’s enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let’s try that," she said.

