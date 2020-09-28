KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Naked woman in Cesar Montano's viral video finally reveals self
Actor Cesar Montano revealing the mystery woman from his viral 2018 video.
Cesar Montano, Dolly Anne Carvajal via Facebook, screenshot
Naked woman in Cesar Montano's viral video finally reveals self
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 28, 2020 - 11:42am

MANILA, Philippines — The naked woman in a viral video greeting of actor Cesar Montano to a barangay council man last 2018 was finally revealed.

In Cesar's birthday video greeting to entertainment columnist Dolly Anne Carvajal posted on her Facebook page, Cesar re-enacted his viral greetings for Kagawad Chris Morales, only that the woman in the video is now fully clothed.

"BFF, Happy, happy birthday to you! Huwag mong kakalimutan na merong Buboy, Cesar Montano, na nagmamahal at nagdarasal ng safety and good health, 'yan! I love you, BFF Dolly!" Cesar said.

"BFF, 'yung talent ko, nandidiyan na. Sandali, bakit may damit na ito, ah?" he added.

The woman, whose name is Maria Socorro and is reportedly Cesar’s live-in partner, also greeted the entertainment columnist.

“Siyempre, wholesome tayo ngayon. Happy birthday, Mare. We love you!" she said.

Cesar's marriage to actress Sunshine Cruz was annulled last September 2018.

RELATED: Parodies of Cesar Montano’s trending video with alleged naked woman surface

CESAR MONTANO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Anak (Anak Ng Anak Ko!)’
By Joey de Leon | 1 day ago
Pag may nagsasabing may bago akong apo, “Hindi ko yun apo, ANAK!” Yan ang sagot ko!
Entertainment
fbfb
Jay Sonza alleges Julia Barretto is pregnant with Gerald Anderson's baby
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Former broadcaster Jay Sonza claimed that Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto is pregnant with her child with actor Gerald ...
Entertainment
fbfb
Extended honeymoon
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Their love story is straight out of a telenovela.
Entertainment
fbfb
LIST: Displaced ABS-CBN broadcasters, where are they now
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
They may have spent their last day at work last August 31, but the mission to serve the Filipino continues for the retrenched...
Entertainment
fbfb
Maja Salvador says goodbye to ABS-CBN, treats family to street food party
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
“Salamat sa pagsama sa masayang journey na ito."
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Heart Evangelista's Miss Universe Philippines candidate tests positive for COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 minutes ago
Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) 2020 candidate Maria Isabela Galeria from Sorsogon revealed that she tested positive for novel...
Entertainment
fbfb
TV5 show 'Chika Besh!' steadily soaring in ratings
1 hour ago
"Dental diva" Kakai Bautista visits this Monday (September 28) and shares how she overcame her battle against novel coronavirus...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ferdy Topacio: I choose actors, not impersonators
By Ricky Lo | 12 hours ago
The maiden offering of Borracho Film Production is bound to stir the proverbial hornet’s nest because of its sensitive...
Entertainment
fbfb
Make EDSA more colorful & beautiful
By Pat-P Daza | 12 hours ago
I’ve been driving along the EDSA northbound from Ortigas Center to ABS-CBN for the past six months, and I must confess...
Entertainment
fbfb
AOS barkada treats Kapuso to back-to-studio performances, new segments
By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
From working from home, All-Out Sundays artists are back to the studio stage starting today at 12 noon. It is their creative...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with