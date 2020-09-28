Naked woman in Cesar Montano's viral video finally reveals self

MANILA, Philippines — The naked woman in a viral video greeting of actor Cesar Montano to a barangay council man last 2018 was finally revealed.

In Cesar's birthday video greeting to entertainment columnist Dolly Anne Carvajal posted on her Facebook page, Cesar re-enacted his viral greetings for Kagawad Chris Morales, only that the woman in the video is now fully clothed.

"BFF, Happy, happy birthday to you! Huwag mong kakalimutan na merong Buboy, Cesar Montano, na nagmamahal at nagdarasal ng safety and good health, 'yan! I love you, BFF Dolly!" Cesar said.

"BFF, 'yung talent ko, nandidiyan na. Sandali, bakit may damit na ito, ah?" he added.

The woman, whose name is Maria Socorro and is reportedly Cesar’s live-in partner, also greeted the entertainment columnist.

“Siyempre, wholesome tayo ngayon. Happy birthday, Mare. We love you!" she said.

Cesar's marriage to actress Sunshine Cruz was annulled last September 2018.

