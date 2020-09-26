Despite franchise woes, Regine Velasquez says she has no regrets transferring to ABS-CBN

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez revealed that she has no regrets in transferring to ABS-CBN although the network’s franchise was not renewed.

In a live video #LiveWithG3, the “Asia’s Songbird” said it was her decision to go back to the Kapamilya network to experience new things.

"Not at all. Kapag nga tinatanong ako, ‘do you regret it?’ I don't. I will never regret anything," Regine said.

“It was my decision to go back to ABS, because I wanted to experience something else, something new. I wanted to work with the people that I used to work with before but was not able to anymore because of the whole GMA-ABS thing. I just wanted to experience that,” she added.

Regine said that she experienced what she wanted to experience before the pandemic happened.

“Before the pandemic, I was able to experience it naman, eh. Ang dami kong nagawa before, hindi na nga nabigay 'yung renewal ng ABS, marami naman akong nagawa. Also, in a way parang nabuhayan ako ulit kasi, first of all, I was singing, parang na-maximize ulit ang pagiging singer ko because I was doing 'ASAP' every single week. Like in one show, I would sometimes have three numbers. So, that’s a lot. And I was so looking forward to performing every Sunday," she said.

It was October 2018 when she transferred from GMA 7 to the surprise of her fans.

"When I came back to ABS-CBN, I was given 'ASAP.' I became part of this whole family na in the beginning I thought I would have a hard time but then they just welcomed me with open arms. Everybody just welcomed me and I had a wonderful time," she said.

Though ABS-CBN has turned fully digital, Regine said she is still having a wonderful time with the network.

"I am still having a wonderful time even though wala na kami sa free TV. But whenever we see each other and kapag magte-taping kami or magla-live kami, we are just so happy to be back on stage and to be able to sing to each other. It's a wonderful feeling," she said.