KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Despite franchise woes, Regine Velasquez says she has no regrets transferring to ABS-CBN
Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez with husband Ogie Alcasid.
ABS-CBN/Released
Despite franchise woes, Regine Velasquez says she has no regrets transferring to ABS-CBN
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 26, 2020 - 2:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez revealed that she has no regrets in transferring to ABS-CBN although the network’s franchise was not renewed.

In a live video #LiveWithG3, the “Asia’s Songbird” said it was her decision to go back to the Kapamilya network to experience new things.

"Not at all. Kapag nga tinatanong ako, ‘do you regret it?’ I don't. I will never regret anything," Regine said.

“It was my decision to go back to ABS, because I wanted to experience something else, something new. I wanted to work with the people that I used to work with before but was not able to anymore because of the whole GMA-ABS thing. I just wanted to experience that,” she added.

Regine said that she experienced what she wanted to experience before the pandemic happened.

“Before the pandemic, I was able to experience it naman, eh. Ang dami kong nagawa before, hindi na nga nabigay 'yung renewal ng ABS, marami naman akong nagawa. Also, in a way parang nabuhayan ako ulit kasi, first of all, I was singing, parang na-maximize ulit ang pagiging singer ko because I was doing 'ASAP' every single week. Like in one show, I would sometimes have three numbers. So, that’s a lot. And I was so looking forward to performing every Sunday," she said.

It was October 2018 when she transferred from GMA 7 to the surprise of her fans.

"When I came back to ABS-CBN, I was given 'ASAP.' I became part of this whole family na in the beginning I thought I would have a hard time but then they just welcomed me with open arms. Everybody just welcomed me and I had a wonderful time," she said.

Though ABS-CBN has turned fully digital, Regine said she is still having a wonderful time with the network.

"I am still having a wonderful time even though wala na kami sa free TV. But whenever we see each other and kapag magte-taping kami or magla-live kami, we are just so happy to be back on stage and to be able to sing to each other. It's a wonderful feeling," she said. 

ABS-CBN REGINE VELASQUEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Julia Barretto fights back with formal complaint vs Jay Sonza over pregnancy fake news
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
“I think I just want to show people now na hindi ko na pinapalagpas 'yung mga bagay na ganito.”
Entertainment
fbfb
Jay Sonza alleges Julia Barretto is pregnant with Gerald Anderson's baby
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Former broadcaster Jay Sonza claimed that Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto is pregnant with her child with actor Gerald ...
Entertainment
fbfb
Jay Sonza deletes post after Julia Barretto, Gerald Anderson say ‘fake news’ over pregnancy claims
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
Following the two’s “fake news” posts, Sonza deleted his post.
Entertainment
fbfb
Dennis Padilla reacts to Julia Barretto pregnancy rumor, Jay Sonza apologizes
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
"Pasensiya na kung napaaga ang aking Congratulations. Itatabi ko na lang muna iyong regalo ko sa kanila."
Entertainment
fbfb
LIST: Displaced ABS-CBN broadcasters, where are they now
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
They may have spent their last day at work last August 31, but the mission to serve the Filipino continues for the retrenched...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Angelica Panganiban says goodbye to teleseryes
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban revealed that she’s retiring for doing teleseryes, saying the upcoming “Walang...
Entertainment
fbfb
To Manay Ichu’s Dabarkads with love; doctor loses way and finds God
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
Feel good Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Time out from showbiz and time in for inspiring stories.
Entertainment
fbfb
Leandro Baldemor: The actor is a sculptor
By Leah C. Salterio | 15 hours ago
Long before Derek Ramsay thrilled every other girl with his sexy physique, there was Leandro Baldemor who ruled the sexy universe....
Entertainment
fbfb
Miriam Jurado’s visit to the US
By From the collection of DANNY DOLOR | 15 hours ago
In December 1963, Miriam Jurado spent several memorable weeks in the United States.
Entertainment
fbfb
Johnny Manahan leaves ABS-CBN, Laurenti Dyogi is new Star Magic head
17 hours ago
Lauren’s new assignment is concurrent with his role as Head of Entertainment Production.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with