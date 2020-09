LIST: Where to watch 2020 Emmy-winning shows

MANILA, Philippines — The 2020 Emmy Awards may have recognized the best that the television industry has to offer today, but region locking and other unfortunate circumstances limit viewing options for Filipinos.

The record-setting "Schitt’s Creek," for example, which claimed all the major Emmys for the comedy category, won’t be hitting our screens soon.

To save you the hassle of sifting through titles, here’s a list of this year’s Emmy-winning programs available to watch directly on popular digital streaming platforms.

Happy marathoning!

Available on Netflix

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

Outstanding Competition Program

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

"Ozark"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series - Julia Garner

“Unorthodox”

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

“Cheer”

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

“Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones”

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

“American Factory”

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

"Don't F**k with Cats"

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

“Rick and Morty”

Outstanding Animated Program

“Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance”

Outstanding Children's Program

Available on HBO Go

"Succession"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series - Jeremy Strong

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series - Cherry Jones

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

"Watchmen"

Outstanding Limited Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie - Regina King

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie - Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie

Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie

"Euphoria"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series - Zendaya

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

“Bad Education”

Outstanding Television Movie

"I Know This Much Is True"