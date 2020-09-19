'Meet our Moses': Precious Lara Quigaman, Marco Alcaraz welcome 3rd son

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Precious Lara Quigaman and Marco Alcaraz have welcomed their third baby on September 17.

In her Instagram account, the former beauty queen shared a photo of her with her new born baby boy named Moses.

“Thank you Jesus for another undeserved gift... my heart is so full! My whole being overflows with gratitude and awe. You truly are a good good God! Meet our Moses Alcaraz born September 17, 2020 at 10:50 a.m.," Lara wrote.

For his part, Marco also posted a photo of Lara and Baby Moses showing his appreciation to his “brave wife.”

"Good Morning to my brave wife and baby. Mahal na mahal ko kayong 2. I'm sure excited na ang mga boys makita ang new teamate nila. Thank you sa lahat ng mga dasal nyo safe and healthy ang mag-ina ko. Thank you Lord Jesus for another blessing," he wrote.

Moses shared his birthday with his two-year-old brother, Tobias Nolan.

It was last April when the celebrity couple announced in their YouTube channel that Lara was pregnant with their third child. Their eldest child is 8-year-old Noah. The couple tied the knot in July 2012.