KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
'Meet our Moses': Precious Lara Quigaman, Marco Alcaraz welcome 3rd son
Former beauty queen Precious Lara Quigaman and baby Moses.
Instagram/laraquigaman
'Meet our Moses': Precious Lara Quigaman, Marco Alcaraz welcome 3rd son
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 19, 2020 - 4:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Precious Lara Quigaman and Marco Alcaraz have welcomed their third baby on September 17.

In her Instagram account, the former beauty queen shared a photo of her with her new born baby boy named Moses.

“Thank you Jesus for another undeserved gift... my heart is so full! My whole being overflows with gratitude and awe. You truly are a good good God! Meet our Moses Alcaraz born September 17, 2020 at 10:50 a.m.," Lara wrote.

For his part, Marco also posted a photo of Lara and Baby Moses showing his appreciation to his “brave wife.”

"Good Morning to my brave wife and baby. Mahal na mahal ko kayong 2. I'm sure excited na ang mga boys makita ang new teamate nila. Thank you sa lahat ng mga dasal nyo safe and healthy ang mag-ina ko. Thank you Lord Jesus for another blessing," he wrote.

Moses shared his birthday with his two-year-old brother, Tobias Nolan.

It was last April when the celebrity couple announced in their YouTube channel that Lara was pregnant with their third child. Their eldest child is 8-year-old Noah. The couple tied the knot in July 2012.

BEAUTY QUEEN MARCO ALCARAZ PRECIOUS LARA QUIGAMAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LJ Moreno, Jimmy Alapag leave Philippines for good
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Celebrity couple Jimmy Alapag and LJ Moreno, together with their kids, have left the Philippines for good to start a brand...
Entertainment
fbfb
John Lloyd Cruz? Timmy Cruz? Geneva explains her Cruz family tree
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Singer-actress Geneva Cruz explained the family tree of her Cruz family, one of the most influential families in Philippine...
Entertainment
fbfb
Bituing Marikit: Nicanor Abelardo play
By From the collection of DANNY DOLOR | 17 hours ago
Bituing Marikit is one of Nicanor Abelardo’s famous compositions, along with Mutya ng Pasig, Nasaan Ka Irog, Kundiman...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sid: I have mellowed
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
‘I have had my wild days,’ confesses Sid Lucero. ‘That was when I was younger.’
Entertainment
fbfb
Not just DNA: Kris Aquino reveals secrets behind sons' 'six-footer' height
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Kris said that Josh is now 6’2", so it is safe to say, she said, that based on the picture, 13-year-old Bimby is now...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Jurassic World expands with animated series
By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
The Jurassic Park franchise has just expanded with Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, a brand-new animated series now streaming...
Entertainment
fbfb
Thailand's upcoming 'Meteor Garden' remake starring BrightWin polarizes
By Ratziel San Juan | 22 hours ago
F4 Thailand garnered understandably mixed reactions from fans, since BrightWin just came fresh from being an on-screen couple...
Entertainment
fbfb
BTS composer collaborates with Sam Concepcion, Inigo Pascual for new single 'Rise'
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
US-based songwriter Vince Nantes, who also composed BTS’ “Black Swan,” collaborated with Filipino pop stars...
Entertainment
fbfb
XOXO’s debut single is all about body positivity, self-love
By Honey Orio-Escullar | 1 day ago
After a year of doing “covers,” Riel, Lyra, Dani and Mel of XOXO officially launched their first self-titled single...
Entertainment
fbfb
Showbiz love, Thai-style
By Pablo A. Tariman | 1 day ago
Where does restlessness bring you in this uncertain time of the pandemic?
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with