ABS-CBN gathers decades' worth of educational shows in new platform 'Just Love Kids'Â 

MANILA, Philippines — With parents and kids spending more time at home together, ABS-CBN brings together its educational, informative and entertainment shows via a morning block on Kapamilya Channel on cable and satellite TV and watch them anytime on the new online portal called Just Love Kids.

On top of these TV and digital offerings, ABS-CBN is empowering kids by offering online its sought-after Star Magic talent development workshops at the comfort of their homes.

Starting Friday (September 11), new and well-loved kid-friendly Kapamilya programs will be available streaming on-demand for free through the Just Love Kids interactive online portal.

The Just Love Kids’ block on Kapamilya Channel kicks off on September 12, featuring “Robo Car Poli,” “Adventures of Tom Sawyer,” “Pop Babies” and “Team YeY” on Saturdays from 6 a.m. and “Wikaharian,” “MathDali,” “Bayani” and “Hiraya Manawari” on Sundays starting 7 a.m.

“Just Love Kids seeks to provide parents and children easy access to multimedia content in a one-stop shop platform for the little ones’ learning, entertainment and play,” shared Red Lasam-Escueta, ABS-CBN Kids Digital Content head.

She explained that the content in the online portal is curated, themed and arranged in playlists to meet the varying needs of kids belonging to different age groups. These are preschool for kids ages two to five; primary for six to eight-year-old children; and intermediate for older kids ages nine to 12 years old.

“The platform will also provide printable worksheets and activities that will engage children offline and allow for some bonding time as parents and kids work on them together,” said Red.

Some of the shows included in the portal are the Department of Education’s curriculum-based shows by Knowledge Channel, values-laden Kapamilya series that teach children important lessons and champion love for family, community and God like “Wansapanataym,” “Starla” and “100 Days to Heaven.”

Kids who miss their favorite programs on YEY channel can watch “Team YEY” and “Pororo,” and iWantTFC originals like “Jet and the Pet Rangers.”

Through the platform, parents and interested students can easily register for virtual classes in voice, dance and acting led by Star Magic Workshops.

Just Love Kids is the latest addition to ABS-CBN’s digital ventures, after the introduction of Kapamilya Online Live which showcases its past and current programs through livestreaming and on-demand, the online kids channel TuTuBee, and digital events of KTX.ph to reach more Filipinos audiences after Congress denied its franchise to broadcast on TV and radio last July 10.

Visit the Just Love Kids online edutainment hub at justlovekids.abs-cbn.com as it launches this Friday (September 11), and catch the Just Love Kids morning block every weekend on Kapamilya Channel starting Saturday (September 12). For more details on Just Love Kids, like @JustLoveKidsPH on Facebook.