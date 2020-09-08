Bugoy CariÃ±o defends alleged illicit relationship with EJ Laure

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya teen actor Bugoy Cariño reacted on vlogger's social media post saying that his relationship with volleyball star EJ Laure is wrong.

Vlogger Angel Dei posted on her Twitter account photos of 18-year-old Bugoy and 23-year-old EJ who recently revealed that they already have a daughter name Scarlet.

This is so wrong!!!! I can’t believe some people are defending this!!! ???? https://t.co/WHkIV44eRG — ???????????????????? ???????????? (@_angeldei) September 6, 2020

"This is so wrong!!!! I can’t believe some people are defending this!!!” Angel wrote in the caption.

Bugoy answered Angel's post, saying: “O wag nyo daw idefend g na g si ate."

O wag nyo daw idefend g na g si ate. Opo alam namin na may mali sa ginawa namen, pero para ijudge kami basta basta? Ibang usapan na po yun... hindi nyo po alam buong story namin. atleast ako kahit bata pa pinanindigan ko lahat ng responsibilidad ko at hindi ko po tinakbuhan. ???????? https://t.co/oUwnBbfTqy — Bugoy Cariño (@iambugoy_carino) September 6, 2020

“Opo alam namin na may mali sa ginawa namen, pero para ijudge kami basta basta? Ibang usapan na po yun... hindi nyo po alam buong story namin," Bugoy said.

“At least ako kahit bata pa pinanindigan ko lahat ng responsibilidad ko at hindi ko po tinakbuhan."

Angel, however, clarified her statement, saying that although she's not attacking Bugoy and EJ, their action should not be tolerated.

"Guys let me clarify. I’m not attacking the person. The action is wrong and shouldn’t be tolerated. Dun lang tayo. I don’t have any hatred towards anyone. I’m not judging anyone. I condone the action but not the person. Let’s be clear with this," she wrote.

It was in 2017 when news first broke out that Bugoy, then 15 years old, got EJ, then 20 years old, pregnant. Many bashed EJ and even called her a "pedophile" for having a relationship with a minor.

