KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Bugoy CariÃ±o defends alleged illicit relationship with EJ Laure
EJ Laure, Bugoy Cariño then (left) and now.
@samnhermosa, Bugoy Cariño via Twitter, screenshots
Bugoy Cariño defends alleged illicit relationship with EJ Laure
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 8, 2020 - 12:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya teen actor Bugoy Cariño reacted on vlogger's social media post saying that his relationship with volleyball star EJ Laure is wrong. 

Vlogger Angel Dei posted on her Twitter account photos of 18-year-old Bugoy and 23-year-old EJ who recently revealed that they already have a daughter name Scarlet. 

 

 

"This is so wrong!!!! I can’t believe some people are defending this!!!” Angel wrote in the caption. 

Bugoy answered Angel's post, saying: “O wag nyo daw idefend g na g si ate."

 

 

“Opo alam namin na may mali sa ginawa namen, pero para ijudge kami basta basta? Ibang usapan na po yun... hindi nyo po alam buong story namin," Bugoy said. 

“At least ako kahit bata pa pinanindigan ko lahat ng responsibilidad ko at hindi ko po tinakbuhan."

Angel, however, clarified her statement, saying that although she's not attacking Bugoy and EJ, their action should not be tolerated.

"Guys let me clarify. I’m not attacking the person. The action is wrong and shouldn’t be tolerated. Dun lang tayo. I don’t have any hatred towards anyone. I’m not judging anyone. I condone the action but not the person. Let’s be clear with this," she wrote. 

It was in 2017 when news first broke out that Bugoy, then 15 years old, got EJ, then 20 years old, pregnant. Many bashed EJ and even called her a "pedophile" for having a relationship with a minor.

RELATED: Volleyball star EJ Laure inamin baby kay Bugoy Cariño; 'Pedophilia' pinupuna

EJ LAURE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Albie Casiño answers question for ex-girlfriend Andi Eigenmann
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
It can be recalled that Andi said that Albie was the father of her firstborn.
Entertainment
fbfb
Family recalls Lloyd Cadena's COVID-19 battle
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The vlogger's remains were cremated last Saturday. 
Entertainment
fbfb
'Still Kapamilya': Kim Chiu, Xian Lim to have new project after 'Love Thy Woman'
By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
“Malapit na rin kaming magsimula so it’s a surprise to all our solid supporters,” she said. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Jessy is fit for life, fit for love
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Is Luis Manzano not the marrying kind? How come he hasn’t proposed to Jessy Mendiola, his girlfriend of four years?...
Entertainment
fbfb
Viva to the Max
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
It is star-studded, featuring the company’s originally produced series, movies, documentaries, concerts and other content...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
36 minutes ago
Liza Soberano reacts to Pemberton's pardon, slams basher calling her 'boba'
By Jan Milo Severo | 36 minutes ago
Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano sarcastically answered a social media user who called her "boba" after she aired her anger...
Entertainment
fbfb
13 hours ago
Single mom Sunshine Cruz on raising 3 daughters
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
Since her marriage fell apart (in 2013), Sunshine Cruz has been acting as both mother and father to her three beautiful daughters...
Entertainment
fbfb
13 hours ago
Janine & Rayver share online shopping favorites & tips
By Nathalie Tomada | 13 hours ago
Tomorrow, Sept. 9, various online shopping platforms are coming up with their own gimmicks and irresistible deals, with the...
Entertainment
fbfb
13 hours ago
Batalk Channel will keep you company
By Boy Abunda | 13 hours ago
I have been cooped up at home since the beginning of the quarantine season so I couldn’t exactly tell if there is someone...
Entertainment
fbfb
23 hours ago
'Ate Shawie' asks BNT to take care of 'Mother Kween' for 'Kuya Lloyd'
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
"Megastar" Sharon Cuneta made a promise to YouTube vlogger Lloyd Cadena, who died last week due to cardiac arrest. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with