Jay Sonza challenges Arnold Clavio to 'man up' after Sarah Balabagan exposÃ©

Jay Sonza challenges Arnold Clavio to 'man up' after Sarah Balabagan exposé

MANILA, Philippines — Jay Sonza gave pieces of advice for fellow broadcaster Arnold Clavio amid the Sarah Balabagan issue.

“My friend (igan) your silence is not helping you any. MAN UP. SPEAK UP OR SIMPLY VANISH,” Sonza wrote on his Facebook account.

Clavio became a trending topic on social media this week after former overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Sarah Balabagan revealed that he is the father of her first born.

The GMA news anchor, however, has remained silent on the issue as of press time. While Sarah's revelation was trending early this week, he posted about his new hairdo in his Instagram account.

Sonza also advised Clavio to admit his mistake from the past.

“Hindi kabawasan ng pagkalalaki o pagkatao ang pag-amin ng kasalanan, pagkakamali at pagkukulang. If you can't do this, spare your colleague at GMA from further humiliation and disrespect. Do the most honorable thing, vanish from public eye,” Sonza wrote on the comments section of his post.

In another post, Sonza posted an excerpt from the country's child abuse law.

“FYI. Violation of RA 7610 o Child Abuse Law kapag gumawa ka ng kalapastanganan laban sa isang below 18 years old,” Jay wrote.

Although Balabagan did not mention her age when she was allegedly impregnated by Clavio, social media users speculate that she was 17 years old when it happened.

