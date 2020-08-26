Lolit Solis defends Arnold Clavio over Sarah Balabagan issue

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran entertainment columnist Lolit Solis defended Kapuso broadcaster Arnold Clavio on the issue of allegedly fathering the first born of former overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Sarah Balabagan.

In her Instagram account, Lolit posted a photo of Arnold, saying that the issue is not new.

“Si Arnold Clavio naman ang nasa news Salve. Katawa dahil matagal ng issue iyan na paulit ulit na lang binubuksan pag gusto 'buwisitin' si Arnold,” the talent manager said.

“Isa sa pinaka mahusay at fair radio journalists natin si Arnold Clavio, iyon private life niya hindi kahit kelan naka interfere sa kanyang fair judgement at mga komentaryo,” she added.

Lolit also said that the issue is not enough to destroy the credibility of the veteran broadcaster.

“Hindi iyan isang lumang issue ang puwede sumira sa kredibilidad ng isang Arnold Clavio.Kung anuman ang tutoo, kung anuman ang gusto nila palabasin sa pagbubukas ng isang private na bagay sa buhay ng isang tao, this time sure ako papalpak ang plano nila kay Arnold Clavio,” she said.

She also advised Arnold's critics to leave him alone.

“He is a good man, a good person doing his job, hayaan natin siya. Kaya mo iyan Arnold, ikaw pa, Idol kita noh,” she said.

Sarah recently revealed in a Facebook Live video that Arnold is the father of her first born.

Social media users blasted Arnold for flaunting his new hairdo amid the issue.

