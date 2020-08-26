Golden shows sheâ€™s in love in new single

COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Golden Cañedo, whose latest single Walang Hanggang Sandali under GMA Music reminds one about chance encounters between two people brought together by destiny, says the song perfectly resonates with her current love life status.
Golden shows she’s in love in new single
Honey Orio-Escullar (The Philippine Star) - August 26, 2020 - 12:00am

If Golden Cañedo had to pick a song that perfectly resonates with her current love life status, it would be Walang Hanggang Sandali, her latest single under GMA Music, which reminds one about chance encounters between two people brought together by destiny.

“Masarap ma-in love lalo na sa tamang tao,” said Golden who is going steady with non-showbiz boyfriend Martin Raval whom she met in a chance encounter in New York while doing a concert tour with the Studio 7 team. Last Aug. 14, Golden posted a photo on her IG (to mark their first anniversary) while she was displaying Martin’s picture and a large bouquet of white and red roses.

“We are in a long-distance relationship (LDR),” shared the 18-year-old Kapuso singer who was trying to contain her kilig during a recent virtual mediacon. “He is in the US kasi nag-aaral siya doon and nagkikita lang po kami whenever there are special and important occasions talaga such as business,” added Golden who has been busy during the lockdown with the two businesses she co-owns with her boyfriend — a production company called Golden Martin Productions and a nursing services agency.

“May business ventures kami ni Martin. We wanted to produce concerts sa ibat-ibang lugar and we also cater to nursing services so dalawa po yung business namin and sana po ay magtuloy-tuloy,” she shared.

For the Clash Season 1 champion, interpreting the song Walang Hanggang Sandali was something she would describe as the most heartfelt of all the songs she released and that she believes she was able to give it justice. She, too, was grateful that despite the pandemic, she has every reason to be inspired. Walang Hanggang Sandali is a “blessing” for Golden — a song entrusted to her by its composers, the esteemed OPM artists Ebe Dancel, Yumi Lacsamana, Herbert Hernandez and Jim Paredes. A product of the First Filscap Master camp (the first major songwriting collaboration in the Philippines), Walang Hanggang Sandali is now available for streaming on Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music and other digital platforms worldwide.

“Hindi ko po masasabi na mature na ako,” said Golden, admitting that she’s still young to be serious with love. “Kasi ‘pag hindi ko alam, tinatanong ko po talaga sa family ko. Pero masasabi mo na mas happy ka, mas blooming ka, mas maganda yung araw-araw mo when you’re in love at may inspirasyon ka sa pag-aaral mo or sa career mo.”

The Grade 12 graduating student taking up the Accountancy, Business and Management (ABM) strand hasn’t decided yet on what to major in college but she is determined to prioritize her studies more than anything else.

“Mas uunahin ko talaga yung studies ko so that when I finished it, pwede na akong kumanta kahit kelan. Hindi ko naman po pinapabayaan yung career ko pero mas bibigyan ko po muna ng time ang school because it is super important,” she stressed.

For the meantime, Golden is learning to write and compose songs, and improving on her guitar skills aside from performing virtually for All Out Sundays and be as productive as she can while waiting to get the ball rolling again in terms of shows. Earlier, her concert with Martin Nievera and Jaya in Florida, USA was postponed because of the pandemic.

“I’m sure it will go as planned. Kulang nalang po ay lumipad kami. And I also want to go there because I’ve been wanting to visit Disneyland.”

