COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Cinemalaya16, series of dreams
The 10 short films in competition after the organizers decided to postpone the full feature category for next year
Cinemalaya16, series of dreams
BLITZ REVIEW - Juaniyo Arcellana (The Philippine Star) - August 18, 2020 - 12:00am

The 16th edition of the Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival reeled off virtually this August, not at the usual Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) but through streaming service Vimeo, forced to good by the pandemic and keep everyone indoors.

But not for long it seems, because the imagination is a harsh wanderer, and only shows that you can’t put a film festival down for long, even if one has to view it on the limited screen of a tablet or cellphone.

What follows are random images and/or spot reviews of the 10 short films in competition, the organizers having decided to postpone the full feature category for next year, which will then have a bumper harvest of 20. The spotlight on shorts this year is like an inadvertent return to roots, the festival having shared a CCP home with the Gawad Alternatibo ng Pelikula at Video, which in turn took off from the Experimental Cinema of the Philippines that screened the first radical shorts of Raymond Red.

These notes hew to the Borgesian concept that the best review is the reproduction of the actual work itself, nothing more, nothing less, a word-by-word and scene-by-scene playback of the film in question, as if to see is to believe. And oh how we wish it were so, coming off like a series of dreams one after the other. Streams until weekend.

Ang Gasgas Sa Plaka Ni Lolo Bert. Janina Gacosta and Cheska Marfori, directors.

Two old men bonded by lost loves, vinyl and great use of available light. Outstanding turns by Dido dela Paz and Soliman Cruz.

Pabasa Kan Pasyon. Hubert Tibi, director.

Widowed mother of sons who could not be more different try to get her back to reading the pabasa in the annual Lenten rites, but have another think coming. Set in Bicol, won Best Screenplay for director Tibi, or not Tibi (sorry, couldn’t resist).

Fatigued. James Robin Mayo, director.

Perhaps the shortest of the list, on the exploitation of the overworked, with lots of scratchy imagery, loops reminiscent of the Lettretists although this with audience participation encouraged.

Tokwifi. Carla Pulido Ocampo, director.

Offbeat sci-fi meets mountain tribe, resulting in a feast of juxtapositions, possibilities of romance, empathy and old black and white TV that feels the Bontoc mountain chill. Won Best Film and the Netpac Jury Award.

Quing Lalam Ning Aldo, or Under The Sun. Reeden Fajardo, director.

Endearing gay comedy from culinary conscious Pampanga, suggesting that on rare days you can go home again. Won the Audience Choice award.

Ang Pagpakalma Sa Unos, or To Calm The Pig Inside. Joanna Vasquez Arong, director.

A personal memoir of Yolanda in Tacloban, possibly with a lot of previously unseen footage, whose rawness can be striking seven years after the typhoon but never lacking in compassion. Won the Jury Prize from organizers, meaning Second Best Picture.

Living Things. Martika Ramirez Escobar, director.

Romance in 3D if not 5G, or what happens when cardboard cutouts fall for each other — or how one perceives the other in freeze frame — in a world grown less real by the day. Won Best Director for Escobar.

Utwas. Richard Salvadico and Arlie Sweet Sumagaysay, directors.

Father and son, deep sea divers, try to cope with the elements as they risk life and limb to put food on table. Documentary feel with notable underwater shots, small wonder it would come up empty-handed.

Excuse Me Miss, Miss, Miss. Sonny Calvento, director.

A parody on mall culture, with the tragicomic saleslady and Eugene Domingo lookalike forever at odds with her supervisor from hell, played with usual aplomb by Mailes Kanapi. The resolution can only be humorously dehumanizing.

The Slums. Jan Andrei Cobey, director.

A bit over the top but rightly so because it stands the hackneyed poverty porn on its head, and how a typical Tondo family’s life can’t be all that typical.

CINEMALAYA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lea Salonga defends KC Concepcion vs body-shamers
By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
Kapamilya singer Lea Salonga defended singer-actress KC Concepcion on KC's social media post showing her flaunting her...
Entertainment
fbfb
Did Eric Fructuoso turn to driving tricycle to survive COVID-19 crisis?
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
(Update 2: Aug. 16, 2020, 6:49 p.m.) This is what former actor Eric Fructuoso revealed following an Instagram...
Entertainment
fbfb
'21 years and it was a blast': Anjo Yllana leaves 'Eat Bulaga' reportedly to host new noontime show
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Long-time "Eat Bulaga" host Anjo Yllana left the decades-old noontime show for good. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo wowed by dance crew for showcasing Pinoy culture at 'World of Dance' semifinals
By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
Hip-hop dance group UPeepz showcased Filipino culture at the "World of Dance" semifinals. 
Entertainment
fbfb
All he needs to unwind is a good book
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Did you know that Cavite Gov. Juanito Victor “Jonvic” Remulla was a victim of bullying in school even if he stood...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
54 minutes ago
Santino: Not in Dad Echo’s footsteps
By Ricky Lo | 54 minutes ago
Unlike father, unlike son.
Entertainment
fbfb
54 minutes ago
Pop divas Gaga and Ariana lead VMA noms
By Baby A. Gil | 54 minutes ago
Pop divas Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande lead the nominations with nine nods each at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.
Entertainment
fbfb
4 hours ago
Kapamilya, Kapuso stars display 'unexpected' chemistry in new TV5 show
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Sofia Andres turned emotional upon recalling how her parents always reminded her about life. 
Entertainment
fbfb
5 hours ago
Isko Moreno turns over modeling fee for Pandacan Church reconstruction
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno is ready to deliver the tablets and laptops to the city's teachers and students next week to gear...
Entertainment
fbfb
13 hours ago
'Music is for everybody!' Gloc-9 says after Michael Pacquiao gets backlash for new song 'Hate'
By Jan Milo Severo | 13 hours ago
Original Pinoy Music (OPM) rapper Gloc-9 reminded his followers that music is for everybody.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with