'Para sa mga anak': Eric Fructuoso turns to driving tricycle to survive COVID-19 crisis

MANILA, Philippines — Former actor Eric Fructuoso revealed that he is driving a tricycle in Naic, Cavite to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

In his Instagram account, the "Gwapings" member posted a photo of him driving a tricycle.

"Times like these hindi pwedeng kaartehan ang paiiralin! Basta ligal na pagkakakitaan para sa mga anak, tirahin lang ng tirahin!" he said.

Instagram users commended the actor for his post.

"Tama po kayo Sir. Basta marangal na trabaho walang dapat ikahiya at saka aanhin ang kaaertehan kung walang laman ang tiyan," an Instagram user commented.

"Sa panahon po ngayon, bawal na ang maaarte. Tama po yan. Good father po kayo," commented by another user.

Eric is a known motorcycle enthusiast based on his photos on Instagram.

In another Instagram post, he said he would to travel the entire Phillipines using his motorcycle once the pandemic is over.

"Kapag safe na at pwede nang lumabas, iikutin ko ang buong Pilipinas," he said.

He also has a YouTube channel documenting his motorcycle travels.