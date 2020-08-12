Maricel is â€˜inayâ€™ to Jodi, Iza on & off set of latest Kapamilya series

COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Maricel is 'inay' to Jodi, Iza on & off set of latest Kapamilya series
Maricel Soriano, star of Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin: ‘It’s a good feeling when (fellow actors) ask my opinion about how to approach (their work). Kapag nagtanong, sasagutin ko talaga at tutulungan ko talaga.’
Jerry Donato (The Philippine Star) - August 12, 2020 - 12:00am

She has a body of work and career longevity that actors can only aspire for. It’s safe to say that Maricel Soriano has done practically any meaty role there is. She shows no sign of slowing down in expanding her menagerie (collection) of dramatis personae, essayed on TV and in film.

“Let us put it this way,” Maricel paced herself when asked if there were still roles that she would like to do in a recent virtual press conference via Zoom. “Kung meron akong matanggap na script na nagustuhan ko at ginawa ko (if I receive a script, then I like it and I will take on the role), that will be it, yun pa siguro ang mga gusto ko pang gawin (that role or those roles are the ones I see myself playing), na may relevance.”

With co-stars (from left) Jodi Sta. Maria, Sam Milby and Iza Calzado

Lucing, mother of Jodi Sta. Maria’s Marissa, in Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin, is a role Maricel loves to give life on the small screen, if one may follow her train of thought. The Kapamilya teleserye will premiere on Aug. 17 on Kapamilya Channel and stream on Kapamilya Online Live. The veteran actress will approach Lucing differently and succinctly.

“I’m Jodi’s mom as well as Iza’s on set,” Maricel gave everyone a glimpse of her working relationship with Jodi and Iza Calzado (as Ellice), as well as Sam Milby (Gabriel), all leads of the teleserye. “Parang ganun din yung story. Their characters are friends. Tapos magkakampi, magkaibigan hanggang sa pareho silang dalawa na nag-aagawan sa lahat ng bagay, sa pagmamahal, sa atensyon, sa lahat ng bagay nag-aagawan sila (Marissa and Ellice have each other’s back and later on will fight over things, love and people’s attention. They have become rivals.) Jodi’s character is the daughter of my character. But that doesn’t diminish my (character’s) love for Iza’s. Mahal ko si Iza (Ellice) kasi inaalagaan ko siya sa storya.”

Lucing’s maternal instinct to care and love unconditionally crosses over from the reel to the real as Maricel extends her generous heart to fellow actors, whom she is working for the first time.

“They are very punctual and professional and they are very good at what they do,” said Maricel of Jodi, Iza and Sam. “Ang gagaling nung dalawang babae at hindi nagpapatalo si Sam. That’s why I’m very happy.” The three Kapamilya stars had nothing but only good words for Maricel, who shares acting tips with them or gives them a quick masterclass, if one may put it, off-cam.

“It’s a good feeling when they ask for (my opinion about or seek my) help in approaching (let’s say) this (scene),” she said. “Kapag nagtanong, sasagutin ko talaga at tutulungan ko talaga. Kung di ako tinatanong, NR din ako. No reaction. Pero kapag tinanong ako, ibibigay ko talaga ang sagot, I won’t get tired of teaching them. I’m happy when I help them.” Maricel shared that she is their “nanay sa industriya,” which thrilled the actress, “kinikilig nga ako,” she added.

As for taping a teleserye in the new normal, Maricel said, “Mas marami kaming take kaysa sa chika.” And they had to follow the safety protocols.

With the plot premise shared above, Kapamilya will look forward to uncover the Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin narrative details on conflict and fate twists and turns.

(Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin is directed by F.M. Reyes and Avel Sunpongco and produced by JRB Creative Production. It will air weekdays after FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano. For updates, follow ABS-CBN PR on Facebook, fb.com/abscbnpr, Twitter, @abscbnpr, and Instagram, @abscbnpr.)

