Antonio Banderas celebrates 60th birthday in COVID-19 quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — Spanish actor Antonio Banderas revealed that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In his Instagram account, he posted a black and white photo of him as a child while admitting that he has the virus.

"I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday in quarantine after having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease," Banderas wrote in Spanish.

"I'm feeling relatively well, just a bit more tired than usual, and confident that I will recover as soon as possible."

The "Mask of Zorro" star said he will use his quarantine time to rest and continue making plans for the future.

"I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to start giving meaning to my recently completed 60 years, to which I arrive full of desire and enthusiasm," he said.

Banderas received his first Oscar nomination recently for his role in "Pain and Glory." He, however, lost to Joaquin Phoenix for the film "Joker."

