COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Antonio Banderas celebrates 60th birthday in COVID-19 quarantine
Banderas as Zorro in 'The Mask of Zorro.'
TriStar, Sony Pictures via Amazon.com
Antonio Banderas celebrates 60th birthday in COVID-19 quarantine
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 11, 2020 - 4:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — Spanish actor Antonio Banderas revealed that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In his Instagram account, he posted a black and white photo of him as a child while admitting that he has the virus. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Un saludo a todos. Quiero hacer público que hoy, 10 de Agosto, me veo obligado a celebrar mi 60 cumpleaños siguiendo cuarentena al haber dado positivo de la enfermedad COVID-19, causada por el coronavirus. Me gustaría añadir que me encuentro relativamente bien, solo un poco más cansado de lo habitual y confiado en recuperarme lo antes posible siguiendo las indicaciones médicas que espero me permitan superar el proceso infeccioso que sufro y que a tantas personas está afectando alrededor del planeta. Aprovecharé este aislamiento para leer, escribir, descansar y seguir haciendo planes para comenzar a darle significado a mis recién estrenados 60 años a los cuales llego cargado de ganas y de ilusión. Un fuerte abrazo a todos. Antonio Banderas.

A post shared by Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderasoficial) on

 

"I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday in quarantine after having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease," Banderas wrote in Spanish. 

"I'm feeling relatively well, just a bit more tired than usual, and confident that I will recover as soon as possible."

The "Mask of Zorro" star said he will use his quarantine time to rest and continue making plans for the future.

"I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to start giving meaning to my recently completed 60 years, to which I arrive full of desire and enthusiasm," he said. 

Banderas received his first Oscar nomination recently for his role in "Pain and Glory." He, however, lost to Joaquin Phoenix for the film "Joker."

RELATED: Michael V. recovers from COVID-19, clarifies suspicion of getting virus from deliveries

ANTONIO BANDERAS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ka Tunying & Gerry Baja find new home in dzRH
By Ricky Lo | 3 days ago
It is said that when the Supreme Network Boss closes a door, He somehow instantly opens a window.
Entertainment
fbfb
Sam Milby asserts Catriona Gray is 'the one' following Clint Bondad's 'Ang Sa'yo ay Akin' screenshot
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
The series also marks a major milestone as it is the first teleserye to be fully launched on Kapamilya Online Live.
Entertainment
fbfb
Bea Alonzo looks back at rejections, life as an ‘extra’
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 hours ago
According to the actress, she shared that story to remind everyone “to never let anything, not even a heartbreak or...
Entertainment
fbfb
Stars in new means of earning (Last of three parts)
By Ricky Lo | 18 hours ago
Yes, there’s money outside of showbiz. One just has to be resourceful like Jennylyn Mercado (restaurant and spa business)...
Entertainment
fbfb
Will Korina surface on TV5?
By Ricky Lo | 5 days ago
With the end of the ABS-CBN franchise, it’s but natural for the network talents to, so to speak, look for greener pastures....
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Bea Alonzo: 'Ghosting' the 'most painful' but also 'the most empowering'
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
It can be recalled that according to Bea, she was "ghosted" by former boyfriend Gerald Anderson that caused their breaku...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
LIST: TV5 shows with Kapamilya, Kapuso stars — but where is Kris Aquino's?
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
TV5 revived its entertainment production with new shows starring by both Kapamilya and Kapuso stars. 
Entertainment
fbfb
4 hours ago
Angel Locsin wants maximum penalty vs corrupt PhilHealth officials
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin wanted death penalty for corrupt PhilHealth officials but later changed her mind.
Entertainment
fbfb
4 hours ago
Michael V. recovers from COVID-19, clarifies suspicion of getting virus from deliveries
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
He also asked the public to support the medical workers. 
Entertainment
fbfb
18 hours ago
Jamie Foxx uses celebrity power to mentor new talent
By Nathalie Tomada | 18 hours ago
Hollywood A-lister Jamie Foxx topbills Netflix’s upcoming superhero-themed film Project Power. It’s not your typical...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with