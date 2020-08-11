Michael V. recovers from COVID-19, clarifies suspicion of getting virus from deliveries

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso comedian Michael V. revealed that he has now recovered from novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and already finished his self-quarantine.

In his latest YouTube channel video, the "Bubble Gang" star said that he won the battle against COVID-19 and thanked all his fans for the support and prayers.

He also thanked his fans for the fan art he received while battling the virus.

"Special shoutout sa lahat ng mga nag-post at nag-tag sa akin ng mga fanart hindi lang dahil dun sa mga ginagawa nilang artworks kundi dahil sa mga messages na rin nila," Bitoy said.

"Pag may nagta-tag sa akin, inii-screenshot ko agad tapos nilalagay ko sa isang folder sa phone ko," he added.

Likewise, Bitoy showed his own version of a fan art he made for health workers.

"I made sure na mailagay lahat ng detalye na tumatak sa isip ko: 'Yung tagaktak ng pawis nila paghubad ng PPE, 'yung pangungulubot ng mga kamay dahil sa ilang patong na gloves, 'yung marka na iniiwan ng maghapon na pag susuot ng face mask," he said.

He also asked the public to support the medical workers.

"Kahit po mga superheroes, at one point, natatalo sa mga kalaban. Ang mga medical frontliners po natin ay hindi superheroes. Wala po silang superpowers. Kaya kung puwede lang po sana huwag natin silang hayaang matalo."

He shared that besides him, one of his kids also experienced COVID-19 symptoms like fever and diarrhea, but his kid recovered after three days.

Before ending his post, Bitoy addressed fans' comments, including one that alleged that he is partly to blame why deliveries are now low because people are scared of getting the virus from there.

"Malinaw naman 'yung sinabi ko, wala namang double-meaning. Ang sinabi ko, duda ko, duda ha, hindi factual so pwedeng tama, pwedeng mali," he stressed his suspicion that he probably got the virus from deliveries since he and his family rarely go out of their house.

"Ang duda ko eh sa deliveries ko nakuha ko 'yung virus. Isipin n'yo ha, bago umabot sa'kin 'yung delivery, nanggaling 'yan una, sa seller. Pangalawa, sa logistics facilies. Pangatlo, sa mismong nagdedeliver. Pang-apat, sa guard sa lobby. Pang-lima, sa kasambahay namin. At pang-anim, d'un sa mismong item. Lahat ng 'yan pwedeng mangyari in 24 hours. Lahat ng anim na nabanggit ko, posibleng carrier ng virus eh. Kaya 'yung buong proseso ng delivery, 'yun ang pinagdududahan ko at hindi iisang tao lang."

Despite such suspicion, Bitoy clarified that he still allows deliveries.

"Ang suggestion ko, bago n'yo gamitin o hawakan 'yung mga pina-deliver n'yo, siguraduhin n'yo munang malinis at walang virus."

Apart from properly disinfecting deliveries, he advised to read the entire news and not just the headlines.

