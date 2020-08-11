COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Michael V. recovers from COVID-19, clarifies suspicion of getting virus from deliveries
Though he visibly lost some weight, Michael V. is back to being energetic and jolly.
Michael V. via YouTube, screenshot
Michael V. recovers from COVID-19, clarifies suspicion of getting virus from deliveries
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 11, 2020 - 1:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso comedian Michael V. revealed that he has now recovered from novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and already finished his self-quarantine.

In his latest YouTube channel video, the "Bubble Gang" star said that he won the battle against COVID-19 and thanked all his fans for the support and prayers. 

He also thanked his fans for the fan art he received while battling the virus. 

"Special shoutout sa lahat ng mga nag-post at nag-tag sa akin ng mga fanart hindi lang dahil dun sa mga ginagawa nilang artworks kundi dahil sa mga messages na rin nila," Bitoy said.

"Pag may nagta-tag sa akin, inii-screenshot ko agad tapos nilalagay ko sa isang folder sa phone ko," he added.

Likewise, Bitoy showed his own version of a fan art he made for health workers. 

"I made sure na mailagay lahat ng detalye na tumatak sa isip ko: 'Yung tagaktak ng pawis nila paghubad ng PPE, 'yung pangungulubot ng mga kamay dahil sa ilang patong na gloves, 'yung marka na iniiwan ng maghapon na pag susuot ng face mask," he said.

He also asked the public to support the medical workers. 

"Kahit po mga superheroes, at one point, natatalo sa mga kalaban. Ang mga medical frontliners po natin ay hindi superheroes. Wala po silang superpowers. Kaya kung puwede lang po sana huwag natin silang hayaang matalo."

He shared that besides him, one of his kids also experienced COVID-19 symptoms like fever and diarrhea, but his kid recovered after three days.

Before ending his post, Bitoy addressed fans' comments, including one that alleged that he is partly to blame why deliveries are now low because people are scared of getting the virus from there.

"Malinaw naman 'yung sinabi ko, wala namang double-meaning. Ang sinabi ko, duda ko, duda ha, hindi factual so pwedeng tama, pwedeng mali," he stressed his suspicion that he probably got the virus from deliveries since he and his family rarely go out of their house.

"Ang duda ko eh sa deliveries ko nakuha ko 'yung virus. Isipin n'yo ha, bago umabot sa'kin 'yung delivery, nanggaling 'yan una, sa seller. Pangalawa, sa logistics facilies. Pangatlo, sa mismong nagdedeliver. Pang-apat, sa guard sa lobby. Pang-lima, sa kasambahay namin. At pang-anim, d'un sa mismong item. Lahat ng 'yan pwedeng mangyari in 24 hours. Lahat ng anim na nabanggit ko, posibleng carrier ng virus eh. Kaya 'yung buong proseso ng delivery, 'yun ang pinagdududahan ko at hindi iisang tao lang."

Despite such suspicion, Bitoy clarified that he still allows deliveries. 

"Ang suggestion ko, bago n'yo gamitin o hawakan 'yung mga pina-deliver n'yo, siguraduhin n'yo munang malinis at walang virus."

Apart from properly disinfecting deliveries, he advised to read the entire news and not just the headlines.

RELATED: Michael V denounces quote card supporting Duterte

MICHAEL V. NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ka Tunying & Gerry Baja find new home in dzRH
By Ricky Lo | 3 days ago
It is said that when the Supreme Network Boss closes a door, He somehow instantly opens a window.
Entertainment
fbfb
Sam Milby asserts Catriona Gray is 'the one' following Clint Bondad's 'Ang Sa'yo ay Akin' screenshot
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
The series also marks a major milestone as it is the first teleserye to be fully launched on Kapamilya Online Live.
Entertainment
fbfb
Will Korina surface on TV5?
By Ricky Lo | 5 days ago
With the end of the ABS-CBN franchise, it’s but natural for the network talents to, so to speak, look for greener pastures....
Entertainment
fbfb
Julia shares lessons learned from Barretto family, Bea-Gerald controversies
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto shared the biggest lesson she learned during the controversies she encountered last yea...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Hindi mo mayakap, mahagkan': Lani Mercado shares hardship of caring for COVID-19 patients like Bong Revilla
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Nag-chichill ako. Hirap pala nito. Walang makatulong sa’yo, mag-isa ka."
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Angel Locsin wants maximum penalty vs corrupt PhilHealth officials
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin wanted death penalty for corrupt PhilHealth officials but later changed her mind.
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
Bea Alonzo looks back at rejections, life as an ‘extra’
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
According to the actress, she shared that story to remind everyone “to never let anything, not even a heartbreak or...
Entertainment
fbfb
15 hours ago
Stars in new means of earning (Last of three parts)
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
Yes, there’s money outside of showbiz. One just has to be resourceful like Jennylyn Mercado (restaurant and spa business)...
Entertainment
fbfb
15 hours ago
Jamie Foxx uses celebrity power to mentor new talent
By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
Hollywood A-lister Jamie Foxx topbills Netflix’s upcoming superhero-themed film Project Power. It’s not your typical...
Entertainment
fbfb
19 hours ago
ABS-CBN marks Gina Lopez's first death anniversary with new book
19 hours ago
ABS-CBN Corporation and ABS-CBN Foundation (AFI) commemorate the first death anniversary of Gina Lopez with a month-long celebration...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with