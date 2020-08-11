Angel Locsin wants maximum penalty vs corrupt PhilHealth officials

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin wanted death penalty for corrupt PhilHealth officials but later changed her mind.

In her Instagram story, Angel said she's against death penalty, but the people who stole billions from the Filipino people deserved it.

"I'm against death penalty. But for the people who stole from the poor and sick, especially during a pandemic, you deserved the death penalty," Angel wrote.

Angel, however, changed her mind as she just only wanted corrupt people to suffer for the rest of their lives in jail.

“Changed my mind. Mahaba-habang pagkakakulong sa siksikan na preso, with no chance of parole sa mga walang pusong corrupt officials,” she said.

Recently, Vice Ganda was furious upon learning PhilHealth officials allegedly pocketed P15 billion from the government health agency.

"Parusahan ang mga magnanakaw sa Philhealth. Ikulong! PAGDUSAHIN. Pakainin ng tae ang mga fotaenang yan! Pagsama samahin ang lahat ng laway ng mga may sakit at ipainom sa kanila. Walang kompa-compassion sa mga demonyo! Mga ulul! Sumakit tuloy ang ulo ko! Akin na ang Saridon!" the comedian said on Twitter.

RELATED: Vice Ganda wishes COVID-19 for corrupt PhilHealth officials