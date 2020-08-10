Michael Bolton on chasing the ‘Asian dream’

Subaru Asia has partnered with global music legend Michael Bolton to launch the first season of Asian Dream, a reality singing competition which spotlights six talented musicians from across Asia, who will compete for a spot on Michael’s Asian Dream tour and as a Subaru ambassador. The show should be streaming now exclusively on AXN.

Contestants from Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam are mentored, coached and pushed to the limits by Michael and his co-host Morissette Amon, along with celebrity guest experts.

Here’s The STAR’s exclusive one-on-one with Michael:

What made you decide to become a part of the all-new reality talent search Asian Dream?

“I had been developing a TV show concept for quite some time that would allow me to discover and mentor emerging talent in a way that might offer real insight and encouragement for what it takes to really have a career in the music business. I wish I could have had that kind of guidance when I was coming up during my 18-year climb through the industry. It’s very gratifying to impart my knowledge on this group of aspiring singers, as I can see a younger version of myself in them.”

What was your initial reaction when you were offered the opportunity to create this show with AXN Asia and Subaru Asia?

“It has been a great passion project to create this show with my team and thanks to the investment that Subaru has made into supporting the dreams of young talent we get to bring the vision to life! The partnership with AXN allows us to reach a broad audience and hopefully inspire some aspiring artists to audience for the next season! Subaru has been a great driving force in making this show happen.”

What do you think are the qualities that represent an Asian Dream star?

“It really does take more than just a great voice to have a career as a singer. What we explore in the show is the stamina and wide range of skills that you need to develop as an artist to have a well-rounded career which today we call ‘your brand.’ So the raw talent needs to be there, but it requires real commitment to make your gift the best it can be and rise to the challenges you will face along the road!”

Michael on Morissette: A dream to work with, always shows up positive and bright.

One of the most famed singers in the Philippines is Morissette Amon. How is it working with her?

“Morissette is truly a dream to work with in this show because she always shows up positive and bright. Her own journey is relatable for the contestants and her level of talent is so high. She is a joy to watch perform and we have a lot of laughs behind the scenes.”

What makes Asian Dream unique or different from other talent search shows/contests? What is one defining quality of Asian Dream that makes it stand out from the rest?

“I believe we really get to spend more time with these contestants over the course of the season. They are all living and breathing the challenges day in and day out for many weeks so the demand on them emotionally and physically is relentless but that is just a taste of what they would encounter in the music business. It’s not just about one performance that makes or breaks them, it’s about finding the courage to face their fears and rising above anything holding them back from reaching their greatest potential.”

As one of the creators of Asian Dream, what made you decide to look for the next big star in Asia? What are distinct qualities that you’ve observed, or know about, with talents in this part of the world?

“I have toured throughout Asia for so many decades and am always so impressed by the raw talent found in many countries. Traditionally, there haven’t been a lot of avenues to support that talent and my hope is to provide a stage and vehicle where good singers can become great artists.”

