WATCH: SB19, a tribute
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 22, 2020 - 4:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — SB19, also known as Sound Break 19, is a five-member Filipino boy band formed by ShowBT Entertainment.

The group consists of members Sejun, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin. 

SB19 fandom is called "A'Tin."

SB19 is the first Filipino act trained by a Korean entertainment company under the same system that catapulted K-pop artists into global stardom.

The group started on October 26, 2018, with their first single “Tilaluha.” 

Their second single “Go Up” was released on July 26, 2019. Months after, a dance practice video of the group practicing “Go Up” went viral on Twitter that ignited their stardom. 

SB19 made history on November 20, 2019 as the first Filipino group to land a spot on the Billboard's Next Big Sound Chart.

According to the Billboard report, the Next Big Sound chart measures "the fastest growing artists over the past week across all major social music sites that are statistically expected to achieve future success." 

On December 3, 2019, the group broke the all-time record of longest stay at the No. 1 spot of Myx Daily Top Ten with “Go Up,” reaching the top spot for 53 non-consecutive days.

SB19 is also the most searched male personalities on Google Philippines in 2019. 

"Go Up" has the record for having the most weeks at #1, staying for 13 weeks at Pinoy MYX Countdown.

On December 24, 2019, SB19 again made history by being the first Filipino act to debut on Billboard Social 50 Chart, landing on the 28th spot (peaked at 7th). 

Since then, SB19 is charting for 14 weeks on the chart. The Billboard Social 50 is a popularity chart that ranks the most active musical artists on the world's leading social networking services.

On January 9, 2020, they released the music video for their third single "Alab" and immediately hit the top spot in Twitter world trends.

The group once again made history by being the first Filipino boy band to simultaneously chart on three Billboard charts, placing 10th (peaked at 7th) on Social 50, 12th (peaked at 6th) on Next Big Sound, and 49th (peaked at 35th) on Emerging Artists for the week of March 7, 2020. — Videos by Deni Bernardo, Deejae Dumlao; editing by Erwin Cagadas Jr.

